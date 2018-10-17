Tri-Lakes teams face off in fight for playoff berths
The next two weeks will pit three of the Tri-Lakes area’s top football teams against each other in rivalry games postseason berths on the line.
The last time a Discovery Canyon football team began a season 8-0 was in 2016 when it went to the Class 3A state championship game against Pueblo East. The Thunder finished 13-1 that fall after a loss to the Eagles.
Discovery Canyon hopes to push this season’s win streak to eight games Saturday when it hosts rival Lewis-Palmer in a 3A Central Conference game at District 20 Stadium.
Discovery Canyon has been solid on both sides of the ball, outscoring opponents 268-121.
The Thunder’s run-heavy offense has rolled up nearly 400 yards per game on the ground. Four different backs have at least 200 yards each: Marshal Pike, Ryan Monteleone, Zach Anderson and Kevin Pasion.
Anderson, a senior quarterback, has thrown for more than 400 yards.
The Thunder opened league play with a 63-0 win over Lutheran on Oct. 5. Two weeks earlier, it defeated defending 4A state champion Pueblo South, 42-41, in overtime.
Discovery Canyon and Lewis-Palmer have met annually since 2010. The Thunder own an all-time record of 6-2 against the Rangers, including the last six consecutively.
The annual rivalry game between Lewis-Palmer and Palmer Ridge takes place Oct. 26, at Don Breese Stadium. Lewis-Palmer leads the all-time series, 4-2, although the two teams have split the last four games.
Palmer Ridge (5-2) has a big game at home against Thomas Jefferson Friday. The Bears have had an up and down start to this season. They were 18th in the 3A RPI prior to their Oct. 12 game with a winless Littleton.
The top 16 teams, including league champions, qualify for the state playoffs. Palmer Ridge, the defending 3A state champion, is no lock to make the playoffs if it does not win its league.
Discovery Canyon and Palmer Ridge play each other the final week of the regular season, Nov. 2, at Don Breese Stadium.
Palmer Ridge leads the all-time series with Discovery Canyon, 3-2. The Bears won last year, 49-28, on their way to a perfect 14-0 season. The 28 points were the most a Palmer Ridge team allowed all season.
Also, last season, Palmer Ridge ended Discovery Canyon’s string of five consecutive league championships.
The Classical Academy is playing for its postseason life. It hosts undefeated La Junta (7-0) on Oct. 19. La Junta won the 2A state championship in 2016 and was the state runner-up in 2017.