May

Memorial Day Celebration, May 29 — On Memorial Day, come honor those veterans whose final resting place is Monument Cemetery, The event is free and open to the public, 10 a.m. at the Monument Cemetery, 800 eighth Street, in Monument.

Concerts in the Park: Hand Turkey Band, May 31 — Each Wednesday through Aug. 9 (excluding July 5), a concert will take place at Limbach Park. The event is free, with food trucks on the scene. Updates and food truck information on the @townofmonument Facebook page. Concerts are 6:30-8:30 p.m.

• • •

June

Hazel Miller — Aretha Franklin Tribute, June 3 — The Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts opens its doors at 6 p.m., with the show at 7 p.m. More tickets and information at trilakesarts.org.

Concerts in the Park: The Drones Band, June 7 — A concert at Limbach Park. The event is free, with food trucks on the scene. Concerts are 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Concerts in the Park: Mimic, June 14 — A concert at Limbach Park. The event is free, with food trucks on the scene. Concerts are 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Concerts in the Park: Ashlee and the Longshot Revival, June 21 — A concert at Limbach Park. The event is free, with food trucks on the scene. Concerts are 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Aaron Lacombe — Pure Americana, June 24 — The Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts opens its doors at 6 p.m., with the show at 7 p.m. More tickets and information at trilakesarts.org.

Concerts in the Park: The Jeremy Facknitz Band, June 28 — A concert at Limbach Park. The event is free, with food trucks on the scene. Concerts are 6:30-8:30.

• • •

July

Tri-Lakes 4th of July – A pancake breakfast, fun run, parade, street fair, and fireworks show.

There will be a children’s parade at 9:30 a.m., followed by the main parade at 10 a.m. The parade route travels north along Front Street, before turning east along Third Street.

The street fair will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. booths will be set up along Second Street between Front Street and Jefferson Street, as well as up Washington Street, up to Third Street.

Limbach Park will be transformed into a family-friendly beer garden with live music, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fireworks, pending the fire department’s approval, will be shot off at dusk over Palmer Lake.

More information about associated events and shuttle service from Lewis-Palmer High School is available at trilakeschamber.com.

Leon Patillo — From Santana to Hosanna, July 7 — The Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts opens its doors at 6 p.m., with the show at 7 p.m. More tickets and information at trilakesarts.org.

Concerts in the Park: Hot Boots Band, July 12 — A concert at Limbach Park. The event is free, with food trucks on the scene. Concerts are 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Actor Barry Corbin, July 15 — The Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts opens its doors at 7 p.m. More tickets and information at trilakesarts.org.

Concerts in the Park: Narrow Gauge, July 19 — A concert at Limbach Park. The event is free, with food trucks on the scene. Concerts are 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Concerts in the Park: Missy & the Dirty Secrets, July 26 — A concert at Limbach Park. The event is free, with food trucks on the scene. Concerts are 6:30-8:30 p.m.

• • •

August

Concerts in the Park: Skin & Bones, Aug. 2 — A concert at Limbach Park. The event zis free, with food trucks on the scene. Concerts are 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Concerts in the Park: WireWood Station, Aug. 9 — A concert at Limbach Park. The event is free, with food trucks on the scene. Concerts are 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Art Palmer Lake Festival, Aug. 12-13 — From Aug. 12 at 12 p.m. to Aug. 13 at 6 p.m., at 855 Colorado 105 in Palmer Lake. This juried art show includes a free kids corner art activity, music, food booths and more

Pickin’ On The Divide Bluegrass Festival, Aug. 19 – Summer day of bluegrass performances, along with food and vendors. More info and tickets available at pickinonthedivide.com. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. The music will last 11 a.m. till 6:30 p.m., rain or shine, in Limbach Park.