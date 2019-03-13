TRI-LAKES HOOPS TALENT COMPETES FOR PIRATES
Six players from this year’s St. Mary’s girls’ basketball team live in the Tri-Lakes area. The list consists of seniors Mackenzie Pepper and Kylie Barta, juniors Seneca Hackley, Paige Indovina and Brooklyn Valdez, and sophomore Kacey Barta.
Hackley is second on the team in scoring with 13.3 points per game and third in rebounding with 4.6.
Valdez is averaging 7.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.
HARD TO BELIEVE
It has already been three seasons since the Lewis-Palmer girls’ soccer team won the Class 4A state championship.
The 2016 Rangers went 19-1 and defeated Valor Christian in the championship game, 1-0, on a first-half goal by Annica Fletemeyer.
The Rangers advanced to the quarterfinals the following year. Last season, they were 9-6-2 and lost in the second round.
This year’s Rangers’ squad has a very tough preseason schedule that includes games against 4A and 5A powerhouses Green Mountain, Standley Lake, Lakewood, Pueblo Centennial, Pine Creek, Centennial, Elizabeth and Dakota Ridge.
Lewis-Palmer’s game with crosstown rival Palmer Ridge is scheduled for April 23 at Don Breese Stadium.
TITANS MIX THINGS UP
The Classical Academy girls’ soccer team strategically staggered its league and non-league schedule this season.
The Titans play in the 4A Metro League, considered one of the weaker conferences in the state. In order to make sure his players stay sharp for the playoffs, TCA coach Blake Galvin has his team playing three of its final four games against non-league opponents: 4A Air Academy, and 5A Rampart and Valor Christian.
- Compiled by Danny Summers