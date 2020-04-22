TRI-LAKES STUDENT NAMED NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC GEOBEE COLORADO STATE COMPETITION SEMIFINALIST
Hayden Shertzer, a seventh-grader at Lewis-Palmer Middle School, was named a semifinalist by the National Geographic Society, and was eligible to compete in the 2020 National Geographic GeoBee state competition which was scheduled for March 27. Shertzer was his school’s top student for the bee.
“Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the standard in-person format for the State Bee was shifted to be an online format, proctored by the school facilitator. As the crisis has worsened and more restrictions on gatherings, and even now a stay-at-home order, unfortunately, the state and subsequent national level GeoBee have been canceled for 2020. It’s devastating for our students to miss out, but completely understandable given the circumstances,” Shertzer’s mother, Amy Shertzer, said.
To determine each school champion, GeoBee competitions were held in schools throughout Colorado, with students in the fourth through eighth grades. This year, an estimated 2.4 million students competed in the GeoBee, with 8,661 students becoming school champions. School champions also took an online qualifying test, which they submitted to the National Geographic Society. Up to 100 of the top-scoring students in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense Dependents Schools and U.S. territories were invited to compete in the State GeoBees.
DISCOVERY CANYON GRADUATE NAMED TO ST. LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY’S DEAN’S LIST
Cora M. Ferguson has earned St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List honors for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester.
Ferguson is a member of the Class of 2023, and previously attended Discovery Canyon Campus High School.
St. Lawrence University is in Canton, N.Y.
SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY FOR COLORADO HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS STILL OPEN FOR ENTRY
Heuser & Heuser law firm is reminding the Southern Colorado community that there’s still time to apply for five $1,000 scholarships toward tuition or other education-related expenses.
Colorado high school juniors and seniors who will be attending college, trade school, or joining the military are eligible to apply.
To apply, submit a hard-copy essay, no longer than 1,000 words, that answers the following question: What is one thing you would change about your hometown? In your essay, please describe why and how you would change it, and how you would maintain the change you wish to see in your hometown.
Send your essay, along with your name, phone number, and email address, to:
Heuser & Heuser, L.L.P.
ATTN: Emily Stockton
625 N. Cascade Ave. #300
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Applications are due May 15. Five chosen winners will be notified June 1. Heuser & Heuser will coordinate a time with winners so they can pick up their awards.
Winning applicants will be announced on Heuser & Heuser’s social media. Call the Heuser & Heuser office at 719-387-7317 with any questions.