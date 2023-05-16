This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 2-8. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
17090 Park Trail Drive ................................................................. $555,000
17920 Blue Opal Court ................................................................. $640,000
19724 Lindenmere Drive .............................................................. $765,000
15539 Native Willow Drive .......................................................... $806,645
445 Panoramic Drive ................................................................ $1,208,300
497 Panoramic Drive ................................................................. $1,306,700
80908
6954 Sierra Meadows Drive ...................................................... $475,000
1671 Spring Water Point ............................................................... $501,950
18715 Shannon Road .................................................................... $685,000
14920 W. Kiowa Creek Lane .................................................... $1,000,000
80921
1125 Pleasant View Lane ............................................................. $610,000
13048 Cupcake Heights ................................................................ $687,500
2376 Margaux Valley Way ....................................................... $1,000,000
14030 Gleneagle Drive ............................................................... $1,125,000
