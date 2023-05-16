This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 2-8. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

17090 Park Trail Drive ................................................................. $555,000

17920 Blue Opal Court ................................................................. $640,000

19724 Lindenmere Drive .............................................................. $765,000

15539 Native Willow Drive .......................................................... $806,645

445 Panoramic Drive ................................................................ $1,208,300

497 Panoramic Drive ................................................................. $1,306,700

80908

6954 Sierra Meadows Drive ...................................................... $475,000

1671 Spring Water Point ............................................................... $501,950

18715 Shannon Road .................................................................... $685,000

14920 W. Kiowa Creek Lane .................................................... $1,000,000

80921

1125 Pleasant View Lane ............................................................. $610,000

13048 Cupcake Heights ................................................................ $687,500

2376 Margaux Valley Way ....................................................... $1,000,000

14030 Gleneagle Drive ............................................................... $1,125,000