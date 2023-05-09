This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded this past week. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
2146 Prairie Smoke Drive ................................... $510,000
2167 Prairie Smoke Drive ................................... $514,590
16450 Alpine Sorrel Drive ................................... $515,000
1851 Bel Lago View ................................... $528,000
2179 Indian Balsam Drive ................................... $565,000
16377 Alpine Sorrel Drive ................................... $615,000
2595 Arnold Ave. ................................... $650,000
16054 Mountain Flax Drive ................................... $699,995
303 Vista Montana Lane ................................... $700,000
19580 Misty Morning Drive ................................... $725,000
1370 Lone Scout Lookout ................................... $760,000
19796 Kershaw Court ................................... $815,000
1225 Lone Scout Lookout ................................... $850,000
1818 Pennyroyal Court ................................... $875,000
80908
7959 Superior Hill Place ................................... $440,000
7238 Red Cardinal Loop ................................... $480,000
9368 Beaver Brook Drive ................................... $690,000
12650 Linnwood Lane ................................... $755,000
4025 Arrowhead Drive ................................... $800,000
80921
316 Fox Run Circle ................................... $500,000
7726 Dutch Loop ................................... $550,000
14747 Allegiance Drive ................................... $630,000
2323 Cinnabar Road ................................... $700,000
1257 Count Fleet Court ................................... $730,000
