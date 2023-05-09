This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded this past week. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

2146 Prairie Smoke Drive ................................... $510,000

2167 Prairie Smoke Drive ................................... $514,590

16450 Alpine Sorrel Drive ................................... $515,000

1851 Bel Lago View ................................... $528,000

2179 Indian Balsam Drive ................................... $565,000

16377 Alpine Sorrel Drive ................................... $615,000

2595 Arnold Ave. ................................... $650,000

16054 Mountain Flax Drive ................................... $699,995

303 Vista Montana Lane ................................... $700,000

19580 Misty Morning Drive ................................... $725,000

1370 Lone Scout Lookout ................................... $760,000

19796 Kershaw Court ................................... $815,000

1225 Lone Scout Lookout ................................... $850,000

1818 Pennyroyal Court ................................... $875,000

80908

7959 Superior Hill Place ................................... $440,000

7238 Red Cardinal Loop ................................... $480,000

9368 Beaver Brook Drive ................................... $690,000

12650 Linnwood Lane ................................... $755,000

4025 Arrowhead Drive ................................... $800,000

80921

316 Fox Run Circle ................................... $500,000

7726 Dutch Loop ................................... $550,000

14747 Allegiance Drive ................................... $630,000

2323 Cinnabar Road ................................... $700,000

1257 Count Fleet Court ................................... $730,000