This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 30 – Feb. 5 Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

19965 Indian Summer Lane ......................... $480,000

2166 Prairie Smoke Drive ................................ $537,500

16281 Alpine Sorrel Drive .............................. $550,000

2177 Prairie Smoke Drive ............................... $561,000

1069 Golden Pine Lane .................................. $580,000

2169 Indian Balsam Drive .............................. $592,500

16513 Curled Oak Drive .................................. $620,000

15671 Agate Creek Drive ................................ $650,000

615 Hidden Marsh Road .................................. $752,500

16850 New Autumn Drive .............................. $775,500

16177 Evening Sunset Place ........................... $1,152,198

575 Panoramic Drive ................................... $1,386,600

523 Panoramic Drive ..................................... $1,491,505

80133

730 Westward Lane ......................................... $379,900

80908

7622 Camille Court .......................................... $539,000

10155 Hardy Road .......................................... $1,050,000

80921

11626 Hibiscus Lane ........................................ $405,000

14510 Club Villa Drive., #B .............................. $425,000

5010 Mountain Vista Heights ....................... $430,000

14224 Tern Drive ............................................. $570,000

2127 Villa Creek Circle ..................................... $635,000

15445 Curwood Drive ..................................... $650,000

12161 Mount Baldy Drive .................................. $733,000

2132 Seaglass St. .............................................. $775,209

2155 Seaglass St. ............................................. $807,900

556 Coyote Willow Drive ................................. $925,029

4080 Plateau Drive ...................................... $1,050,000