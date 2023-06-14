This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 30 – Feb. 5 Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
19965 Indian Summer Lane ......................... $480,000
2166 Prairie Smoke Drive ................................ $537,500
16281 Alpine Sorrel Drive .............................. $550,000
2177 Prairie Smoke Drive ............................... $561,000
1069 Golden Pine Lane .................................. $580,000
2169 Indian Balsam Drive .............................. $592,500
16513 Curled Oak Drive .................................. $620,000
15671 Agate Creek Drive ................................ $650,000
615 Hidden Marsh Road .................................. $752,500
16850 New Autumn Drive .............................. $775,500
16177 Evening Sunset Place ........................... $1,152,198
575 Panoramic Drive ................................... $1,386,600
523 Panoramic Drive ..................................... $1,491,505
80133
730 Westward Lane ......................................... $379,900
80908
7622 Camille Court .......................................... $539,000
10155 Hardy Road .......................................... $1,050,000
80921
11626 Hibiscus Lane ........................................ $405,000
14510 Club Villa Drive., #B .............................. $425,000
5010 Mountain Vista Heights ....................... $430,000
14224 Tern Drive ............................................. $570,000
2127 Villa Creek Circle ..................................... $635,000
15445 Curwood Drive ..................................... $650,000
12161 Mount Baldy Drive .................................. $733,000
2132 Seaglass St. .............................................. $775,209
2155 Seaglass St. ............................................. $807,900
556 Coyote Willow Drive ................................. $925,029
4080 Plateau Drive ...................................... $1,050,000
