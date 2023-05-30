This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 16 – 22. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

325 Raspberry Lane ..................................................................... $365,000

16438 Alpine Sorrel Drive ........................................................... $525,000

19886 Talking Rock Heights ....................................................... $765,000

15636 Native Willow Drive ............................................................ $835,295

16284 Forest Cloud Way ............................................................ $1,027,600

549 Panoramic Drive ................................................................ $1,396,500

498 Panoramic Drive .................................................................. $1,494,201

80908

7623 Sand Lake Heights .............................................................. $410,000

8457 Chasewood Loop ............................................................... $520,000

7895 Springwood Terrace ........................................................... $526,100

8327 White Fish Way .................................................................... $644,000

15685 Pole Pine Point ............................................................... $1,050,000

19879 Glen Shadows Drive ....................................................... $1,270,000

80921

10824 Tincup Creek Point ......................................................... $409,000

254 Luxury Lane .......................................................................... $433,500

14490 Highway 83 ......................................................................... $675,000

2108 Seaglass St. .............................................................................. $791,141

11663 Silver Charm Way ............................................................... $799,000

11671 Silver Charm Way ................................................................ $938,740

11582 Silver Charm Way ............................................................. $1,186,450

2107 Seaglass St. ......................................................................... $1,193,461

3314 Bark Tree Trail .................................................................. $1,350,000

7750 Poco Road .......................................................................... $2,100,000