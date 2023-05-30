This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 16 – 22. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
325 Raspberry Lane ..................................................................... $365,000
16438 Alpine Sorrel Drive ........................................................... $525,000
19886 Talking Rock Heights ....................................................... $765,000
15636 Native Willow Drive ............................................................ $835,295
16284 Forest Cloud Way ............................................................ $1,027,600
549 Panoramic Drive ................................................................ $1,396,500
498 Panoramic Drive .................................................................. $1,494,201
80908
7623 Sand Lake Heights .............................................................. $410,000
8457 Chasewood Loop ............................................................... $520,000
7895 Springwood Terrace ........................................................... $526,100
8327 White Fish Way .................................................................... $644,000
15685 Pole Pine Point ............................................................... $1,050,000
19879 Glen Shadows Drive ....................................................... $1,270,000
80921
10824 Tincup Creek Point ......................................................... $409,000
254 Luxury Lane .......................................................................... $433,500
14490 Highway 83 ......................................................................... $675,000
2108 Seaglass St. .............................................................................. $791,141
11663 Silver Charm Way ............................................................... $799,000
11671 Silver Charm Way ................................................................ $938,740
11582 Silver Charm Way ............................................................. $1,186,450
2107 Seaglass St. ......................................................................... $1,193,461
3314 Bark Tree Trail .................................................................. $1,350,000
7750 Poco Road .......................................................................... $2,100,000
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only