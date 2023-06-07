This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 23 — 29. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

19365 Aspenwood Drive ............................... $540,000

743 Tailings Drive ........................................... $555,000

16675 Hallmark Traill ..................................... $620,000

16365 Alpine Sorrel Drive ............................. $645,000

15652 Candle Creek Drive ............................. $680,000

3645 Doolittle Road ........................................ $725,000

15581 Native Willow Drive ............................... $739,969

19740 Indian Summer Lane .......................... $750,000

15538 Native Willow Drive ............................. $779,200

80908

17640 Woodhaven Drive ................................ $660,000

9864 Antelope Ravine Drive ......................... $849,900

80921

113 Fordham St. ................................................ $280,000

50 Rising Sun Terrace ..................................... $395,000

9319 Timberlake Loop ..................................... $410,000

15385 Paddington Circle ................................ $535,000

5707 Villa Lorenzo Drive ................................ $536,850

11763 Decoy Drive ............................................ $803,800

11779 Decoy Drive ............................................ $808,900

2399 Merlot Drive ............................................ $822,000

12502 Hawk Stone Drive ................................ $842,000

2131 Seaglass St. .............................................. $849,400

12761 Mission Meadow Drive ......................... $850,000

11714 Justify Drive ........................................... $869,888

2255 Cabernet Court ..................................... $1,148,000