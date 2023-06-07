This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 23 — 29. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
19365 Aspenwood Drive ............................... $540,000
743 Tailings Drive ........................................... $555,000
16675 Hallmark Traill ..................................... $620,000
16365 Alpine Sorrel Drive ............................. $645,000
15652 Candle Creek Drive ............................. $680,000
3645 Doolittle Road ........................................ $725,000
15581 Native Willow Drive ............................... $739,969
19740 Indian Summer Lane .......................... $750,000
15538 Native Willow Drive ............................. $779,200
80908
17640 Woodhaven Drive ................................ $660,000
9864 Antelope Ravine Drive ......................... $849,900
80921
113 Fordham St. ................................................ $280,000
50 Rising Sun Terrace ..................................... $395,000
9319 Timberlake Loop ..................................... $410,000
15385 Paddington Circle ................................ $535,000
5707 Villa Lorenzo Drive ................................ $536,850
11763 Decoy Drive ............................................ $803,800
11779 Decoy Drive ............................................ $808,900
2399 Merlot Drive ............................................ $822,000
12502 Hawk Stone Drive ................................ $842,000
2131 Seaglass St. .............................................. $849,400
12761 Mission Meadow Drive ......................... $850,000
11714 Justify Drive ........................................... $869,888
2255 Cabernet Court ..................................... $1,148,000
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only