This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 6 –12. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
5248 Hidden Hills Point .............................................................. $385,000
1279 Timber Run Heights ............................................................. $387,500
997 Burning Bush Point ............................................................... $400,000
17135 Foxcross Drive ...................................................................... $515,000
2189 Indian Balsam Drive ............................................................ $533,500
2127 Prairie Smoke Drive ............................................................. $575,000
17861 White Marble Drive ............................................................ $594,000
16257 Alpine Sorrel Drive ............................................................ $600,750
1185 Bowstring Road .................................................................... $656,000
15650 Native Willow Drive ........................................................... $784,000
5446 Mesa Top Drive .................................................................... $829,200
15553 Native Willow Drive ........................................................... $882,404
18375 Spruce Road ........................................................................ $975,000
80908
4725 Cheerful Road ...................................................................... $320,000
7948 Smokewood Drive ............................................................... $479,000
7920 Superior Hill Place .............................................................. $487,500
8128 Burl Wood Drive ................................................................... $575,000
9956 Bison Valley Trail ................................................................ $830,000
15505 Pole Pine Point ................................................................ $1,050,000
15570 Highway 83 ........................................................................ $1,100,000
15264 Pole Pine Point .................................................................. $1,150,000
10214 Aspen Valley Road ............................................................. $1,198,144
15845 Pole Pine Point ................................................................. $1,275,000
80921
10440 Thicket Path ........................................................................ $142,000
10978 Pigeon Drive ........................................................................ $390,025
1640 Rustlers Roost Drive ........................................................... $475,000
409 Avocet Loop ........................................................................... $485,000
12437 Creekhurst Drive ............................................................... $795,000
2143 Rocking Horse Court ....................................................... $1,050,000
3342 Bark Tree Trail .................................................................... $1,325,000
