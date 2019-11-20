Couple with keys to new home

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 9-15. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1131 Autumn Star Point…………………$277,500

15617 Marine Veteran St…………………$343,000

19435 Draco Drive……………………….$378,000

17805 White Marble Drive………………$436,000

2564 Lakes Edge Drive………………….$439,700

18350 White Fawn Drive……………….$450,000

15706 Lacuna Drive……………………..$450,000

15922 Lake Mist Drive………………….$519,600

16463 Corkbark Terrace…………………$562,100

15972 Lake Mist Drive………………….$576,300

19664 Still River Court………………….$611,000

1065 Woodmoor Drive…………………..$615,000

1620 Oakwood Drive…………………….$767,500

1670 Summerglow Lane…………………$886,000

80921

1612 Lookout Springs Drive……………..$375,000

11411 Rill Point…………………………...$379,900

345 Sedona Drive…………………………$400,000

2384 Cinnabar Road……………………..$425,000

13042 Cupcake Heights………………….$427,000

1515 Lily Lake Drive……………………..$430,000

14342 Eagle Villa Grove…………………$490,000

2269 Diamond Creek Drive……………..$490,000

13934 Voyager Parkway………………….$500,000

1257 Count Fleet Court………………….$587,100

15896 Wildhaven Lane…………………..$587,500

1840 Clayhouse Drive……………………$592,500

1061 Gallant Fox Trail……………………$675,400

775 Struthers Loop……………………….$770,000

1821 Bogus Place………………………….$843,900

1178 Barbaro Terrace……………………..$869,500

