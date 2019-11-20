This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 9-15. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1131 Autumn Star Point…………………$277,500
15617 Marine Veteran St…………………$343,000
19435 Draco Drive……………………….$378,000
17805 White Marble Drive………………$436,000
2564 Lakes Edge Drive………………….$439,700
18350 White Fawn Drive……………….$450,000
15706 Lacuna Drive……………………..$450,000
15922 Lake Mist Drive………………….$519,600
16463 Corkbark Terrace…………………$562,100
15972 Lake Mist Drive………………….$576,300
19664 Still River Court………………….$611,000
1065 Woodmoor Drive…………………..$615,000
1620 Oakwood Drive…………………….$767,500
1670 Summerglow Lane…………………$886,000
80921
1612 Lookout Springs Drive……………..$375,000
11411 Rill Point…………………………...$379,900
345 Sedona Drive…………………………$400,000
2384 Cinnabar Road……………………..$425,000
13042 Cupcake Heights………………….$427,000
1515 Lily Lake Drive……………………..$430,000
14342 Eagle Villa Grove…………………$490,000
2269 Diamond Creek Drive……………..$490,000
13934 Voyager Parkway………………….$500,000
1257 Count Fleet Court………………….$587,100
15896 Wildhaven Lane…………………..$587,500
1840 Clayhouse Drive……………………$592,500
1061 Gallant Fox Trail……………………$675,400
775 Struthers Loop……………………….$770,000
1821 Bogus Place………………………….$843,900
1178 Barbaro Terrace……………………..$869,500