This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 16-22. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

15621 Marine Veteran St……$365,200

17935 New London Road…..$400,000

91 Misty Creek Drive……….$425,000

337 Whistler Creek Court….$427,000

16784 Buffalo Valley Path…..$459,900

1645 Fallen Leaf Way………$462,500

1470 Symphony Heights…...$475,000

17519 Water Flume Way…...$509,800

19955 Silver Horn Lane……$510,000

15962 Lake Mist Drive……..$529,800

1596 Catnap Lane…………..$564,900

15758 Ann Arbor Way………$599,900

1386 Buckwood Lane……….$599,900

18885 Pebble Beach Way…..$625,000

789 Winding Hills Road……$663,000

1380 Masthead Way………...$703,000

16262 Dancing Bear Lane…..$971,200

80921

11815 Black Maple Lane……$288,500

310 Medford Drive………….$310,000

135 Holbrook St…………….$356,500

1355 Almagre Peak Drive…...$394,000

380 Palm Springs Drive……..$435,000

245 Sedona Drive……………$472,500

1265 Diamond Rim Drive…..$480,000

2463 Cinnabar Road………...$485,000

1007 Barbaro Terrace……….$519,700

13456 Cedarville Way……….$685,000

1931 Walnut Creek Court…..$731,400

