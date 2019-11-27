This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 16-22. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
15621 Marine Veteran St……$365,200
17935 New London Road…..$400,000
91 Misty Creek Drive……….$425,000
337 Whistler Creek Court….$427,000
16784 Buffalo Valley Path…..$459,900
1645 Fallen Leaf Way………$462,500
1470 Symphony Heights…...$475,000
17519 Water Flume Way…...$509,800
19955 Silver Horn Lane……$510,000
15962 Lake Mist Drive……..$529,800
1596 Catnap Lane…………..$564,900
15758 Ann Arbor Way………$599,900
1386 Buckwood Lane……….$599,900
18885 Pebble Beach Way…..$625,000
789 Winding Hills Road……$663,000
1380 Masthead Way………...$703,000
16262 Dancing Bear Lane…..$971,200
80921
11815 Black Maple Lane……$288,500
310 Medford Drive………….$310,000
135 Holbrook St…………….$356,500
1355 Almagre Peak Drive…...$394,000
380 Palm Springs Drive……..$435,000
245 Sedona Drive……………$472,500
1265 Diamond Rim Drive…..$480,000
2463 Cinnabar Road………...$485,000
1007 Barbaro Terrace……….$519,700
13456 Cedarville Way……….$685,000
1931 Walnut Creek Court…..$731,400