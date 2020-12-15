This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 7-13, 2020. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1360 Red Mica Way..................$305,000
17146 Silent Forest Point......$315,000
160 Old Creek Drive...............$351,000
15611 Kitchener Way..............$365,000
780 Sage Forest Lane...............$401,600
19415 Indian Summer Lane...$425,000
17947 Lapis Court..................$445,000
1994 Wagon Gap Trail............$455,000
18300 Knollwood Blvd............$524,000
19840 Sundance Trail..............$565,000
1570 Coronado Beach Drive...$567,400
16684 Mystic Canyon Drive...$582,000
1495 Captiva Beach Lane.........$589,500
1250 Deer Creek Circle...........$620,000
19140 Golden Arrow Circle...$625,000
16074 Enchanted Peak Way...$631,000
1230 Fawnwood Road............$708,000
2870 Spaatz Road...................$745,000
15953 Enchanted Peak Wy...$1,241,300
80921
1344 Promontory Crest Vw...$385,000
11732 Black Maple Lane.........$396,000
866 Yellow Jasper Point............$400,000
13664 Sweet Pea Place............$406,800
13771 Paradise Villas Grove...$435,000
929 Fire Rock Place..................$437,500
1957 Clayhouse Drive............$488,400
14550 River Oaks Drive.........$500,000
472 Coyote Willow Drive......$530,000
2056 Ruffino Drive..................$536,000
2078 Zenato Court..................$565,000
1928 Ruffino Drive..................$585,700
15425 Copperfield Drive.........$605,000
13085 Crane Canyon Loop...$690,000
13076 Fisheye Drive...............$795,000
12150 Piledriver Way...............$852,100
2121 Inglenook Grove.........$1,550,000