This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 7-13, 2020. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1360 Red Mica Way..................$305,000

17146 Silent Forest Point......$315,000

160 Old Creek Drive...............$351,000

15611 Kitchener Way..............$365,000

780 Sage Forest Lane...............$401,600

19415 Indian Summer Lane...$425,000

17947 Lapis Court..................$445,000

1994 Wagon Gap Trail............$455,000

18300 Knollwood Blvd............$524,000

19840 Sundance Trail..............$565,000

1570 Coronado Beach Drive...$567,400

16684 Mystic Canyon Drive...$582,000

1495 Captiva Beach Lane.........$589,500

1250 Deer Creek Circle...........$620,000

19140 Golden Arrow Circle...$625,000

16074 Enchanted Peak Way...$631,000

1230 Fawnwood Road............$708,000

2870 Spaatz Road...................$745,000

15953 Enchanted Peak Wy...$1,241,300

80921

1344 Promontory Crest Vw...$385,000

11732 Black Maple Lane.........$396,000

866 Yellow Jasper Point............$400,000

13664 Sweet Pea Place............$406,800

13771 Paradise Villas Grove...$435,000

929 Fire Rock Place..................$437,500

1957 Clayhouse Drive............$488,400

14550 River Oaks Drive.........$500,000

472 Coyote Willow Drive......$530,000

2056 Ruffino Drive..................$536,000

2078 Zenato Court..................$565,000

1928 Ruffino Drive..................$585,700

15425 Copperfield Drive.........$605,000

13085 Crane Canyon Loop...$690,000

13076 Fisheye Drive...............$795,000

12150 Piledriver Way...............$852,100

2121 Inglenook Grove.........$1,550,000

