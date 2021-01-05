Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2020. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

797 Century Lane.....................$320,000

1746 Peak Prairie Lane..............$398,300

16209 Palace Creek Drive.........$400,000

15729 James Gate Place.............$449,900

17946 Lapis Court....................$459,000

1586 Piney Hill Point................$470,000

125 Winding Meadow Way.......$475,000

17925 Tom Boy Way..................$515,000

1528 Coronado Beach Drive....$581,500

18370 Lazy Summer Way.........$583,000

16435 Corkbark Terrace...........$612,600

1782 Summerglow Lane...........$710,000

20190 Sedgemere Road.............$802,500

19937 Chisholm Trail...............$944,000

2331 Fontley Court................$1,190,000

80921

74 Rising Sun Terrace...............$322,000

1734 Wildwood Pass Drive.......$337,000

14248 Woodrock Path..............$349,000

15360 Sostrin Lane..................$353,000

6125 Wacissa Drive...................$398,300

2603 Cinnabar Road.................$415,000

2086 Villa Creek Circle............$514,900

1420 Deby Place........................$520,000

350 All Sky Drive......................$520,000

15420 Desiree Drive.................$535,000

15355 Copperfield Drive..........$535,000

2031 Fieldcrest Drive................$549,900

1068 Native Dancer Terrace.....$554,600

13336 Cedarville Way...............$569,900

872 Black Arrow Drive...............$575,000

1243 Equinox Drive..................$640,000

11932 Red Bullet Lane...............$654,900

1947 Diamond Creek Drive.....$665,000

13670 Northgate Estates Drive...$680,000

13657 Kitty Joe Court...............$715,000

12130 Piledriver Way................$741,400

1724 Valley Stream Court.........$925,000

1222 Kelso Place.......................$966,100

945 Rangely Drive.................$1,145,000

Tags

Load comments