This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2020. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
797 Century Lane.....................$320,000
1746 Peak Prairie Lane..............$398,300
16209 Palace Creek Drive.........$400,000
15729 James Gate Place.............$449,900
17946 Lapis Court....................$459,000
1586 Piney Hill Point................$470,000
125 Winding Meadow Way.......$475,000
17925 Tom Boy Way..................$515,000
1528 Coronado Beach Drive....$581,500
18370 Lazy Summer Way.........$583,000
16435 Corkbark Terrace...........$612,600
1782 Summerglow Lane...........$710,000
20190 Sedgemere Road.............$802,500
19937 Chisholm Trail...............$944,000
2331 Fontley Court................$1,190,000
80921
74 Rising Sun Terrace...............$322,000
1734 Wildwood Pass Drive.......$337,000
14248 Woodrock Path..............$349,000
15360 Sostrin Lane..................$353,000
6125 Wacissa Drive...................$398,300
2603 Cinnabar Road.................$415,000
2086 Villa Creek Circle............$514,900
1420 Deby Place........................$520,000
350 All Sky Drive......................$520,000
15420 Desiree Drive.................$535,000
15355 Copperfield Drive..........$535,000
2031 Fieldcrest Drive................$549,900
1068 Native Dancer Terrace.....$554,600
13336 Cedarville Way...............$569,900
872 Black Arrow Drive...............$575,000
1243 Equinox Drive..................$640,000
11932 Red Bullet Lane...............$654,900
1947 Diamond Creek Drive.....$665,000
13670 Northgate Estates Drive...$680,000
13657 Kitty Joe Court...............$715,000
12130 Piledriver Way................$741,400
1724 Valley Stream Court.........$925,000
1222 Kelso Place.......................$966,100
945 Rangely Drive.................$1,145,000