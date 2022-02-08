Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2021. Each listing includes the addreess and sales price.

80132

16875 Oldborough Heights..................................$250,000

313 Solar Drive........................................................$345,000

1926 Peak Prairie Lane............................................$411,203

1938 Peak Prairie Lane.........................................$428,382

16383 Woodward Terrace.....................................$625,000

18860 Lake Forest Lane.......................................$628,250

15642 Sokit Creek Drive.......................................$640,000

15605 Coquina Drive..............................................$641,500

329 Fourth St.........................................................$645,000

17615 Lake Side Drive.............................................$692,000

1520 Old Antlers Way............................................$700,000

20485 Silver Horn Lane......................................$705,000

18935 Furrow Road.................................................$713,000

19624 Still River Court..........................................$775,000

16249 Thunder Cat Way.......................................$900,000

17710 Shiloh Pines Drive......................................$940,000

1018 Panoramic Drive..........................................$1,016,099

1310 Boldmere Court............................................$1,200,000

1250 Dolan Drive..................................................$1,465,000

80133

343 Verano Ave.....................................................$450,000

832 Circle Drive......................................................$530,000

125 Oakdale Drive....................................................$617,000

80908

7820 Jasper Peak Place.......................................$334,097

7848 Woodmen Center Heights............................$382,125

218 Luxury Lane.....................................................$399,000

3318 Ironton Creek Point.....................................$400,000

7862 Jasper Peak Place.........................................$413,425

7848 Jasper Peak Place.........................................$413,625

7834 Jasper Peak Place.........................................$416,275

1763 Rose Quartz Heights......................................$419,065

8389 Needle Driveop Court................................$439,000

7991 Martinwood Place........................................$450,000

8355 Hardwood Circle..........................................$490,000

11066 Deer Feather Drive......................................$499,871

7904 Callendale Drive..........................................$625,000

3413 Wind Waker Way............................................$646,457

2926 Golden Meadow Way..................................$650,000

8210 Lakeview Drive...............................................$727,000

13125 Highline Drive..............................................$850,000

7464 Forestgate Drive.........................................$1,251,000

8964 Shipman Lane..........................................$1,400,000

80921

1830 Wildwood Pass Drive...................................$399,000

11464 Wildwood Ridge Drive................................$442,000

14249 Woodrock Path...........................................$445,000

14357 Woodrock Path...........................................$470,000

15110 Copperfield Drive.........................................$595,000

1933 Clayhouse Drive..............................................$637,414

15150 Deby Drive...................................................$650,000

11824 Alydar Loop..................................................$667,504

11941 Artful Way.......................................................$674,900

14595 Westchester Drive......................................$675,000

130 Palm Springs Drive.........................................$690,000

2016 Diamond Creek Drive...................................$785,000

115 Mission Hill Way................................................$795,000

12512 Tenny Crags Road.......................................$800,000

1746 Turnbull Drive.................................................$919,000

1959 Ripple Ridge Road.....................................$1,300,000

