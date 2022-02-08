This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2021. Each listing includes the addreess and sales price.
80132
16875 Oldborough Heights..................................$250,000
313 Solar Drive........................................................$345,000
1926 Peak Prairie Lane............................................$411,203
1938 Peak Prairie Lane.........................................$428,382
16383 Woodward Terrace.....................................$625,000
18860 Lake Forest Lane.......................................$628,250
15642 Sokit Creek Drive.......................................$640,000
15605 Coquina Drive..............................................$641,500
329 Fourth St.........................................................$645,000
17615 Lake Side Drive.............................................$692,000
1520 Old Antlers Way............................................$700,000
20485 Silver Horn Lane......................................$705,000
18935 Furrow Road.................................................$713,000
19624 Still River Court..........................................$775,000
16249 Thunder Cat Way.......................................$900,000
17710 Shiloh Pines Drive......................................$940,000
1018 Panoramic Drive..........................................$1,016,099
1310 Boldmere Court............................................$1,200,000
1250 Dolan Drive..................................................$1,465,000
80133
343 Verano Ave.....................................................$450,000
832 Circle Drive......................................................$530,000
125 Oakdale Drive....................................................$617,000
80908
7820 Jasper Peak Place.......................................$334,097
7848 Woodmen Center Heights............................$382,125
218 Luxury Lane.....................................................$399,000
3318 Ironton Creek Point.....................................$400,000
7862 Jasper Peak Place.........................................$413,425
7848 Jasper Peak Place.........................................$413,625
7834 Jasper Peak Place.........................................$416,275
1763 Rose Quartz Heights......................................$419,065
8389 Needle Driveop Court................................$439,000
7991 Martinwood Place........................................$450,000
8355 Hardwood Circle..........................................$490,000
11066 Deer Feather Drive......................................$499,871
7904 Callendale Drive..........................................$625,000
3413 Wind Waker Way............................................$646,457
2926 Golden Meadow Way..................................$650,000
8210 Lakeview Drive...............................................$727,000
13125 Highline Drive..............................................$850,000
7464 Forestgate Drive.........................................$1,251,000
8964 Shipman Lane..........................................$1,400,000
80921
1830 Wildwood Pass Drive...................................$399,000
11464 Wildwood Ridge Drive................................$442,000
14249 Woodrock Path...........................................$445,000
14357 Woodrock Path...........................................$470,000
15110 Copperfield Drive.........................................$595,000
1933 Clayhouse Drive..............................................$637,414
15150 Deby Drive...................................................$650,000
11824 Alydar Loop..................................................$667,504
11941 Artful Way.......................................................$674,900
14595 Westchester Drive......................................$675,000
130 Palm Springs Drive.........................................$690,000
2016 Diamond Creek Drive...................................$785,000
115 Mission Hill Way................................................$795,000
12512 Tenny Crags Road.......................................$800,000
1746 Turnbull Drive.................................................$919,000
1959 Ripple Ridge Road.....................................$1,300,000