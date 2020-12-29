Key in door

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 21-27, 2020. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

19465 Broken Fence Way.........$435,000

627 Sage Forest Lane.................$447,900

1880 Bel Lago View..................$455,000

17637 White Marble Drive.......$598,000

19924 Lindenmere Drive..........$605,000

625 Paint Brush Lane.................$610,000

16429 Dancing Bear Lane.........$611,300

265 Lodgepole Way...................$650,000

17550 Sierra Way......................$675,000

880 Crooked Tree Lane............$675,000

16088 Misty Rain Court...........$677,900

20353 Glasbury Road...............$765,000

19455 Kershaw Court...............$835,000

1015 Dolan Drive......................$950,000

80921

334 Mission Hill Way................$305,000

1787 Satin Spar Point................$305,600

876 Citrine View.......................$423,000

12403 Fish Pond Point...............$513,400

140 Pauma Valley Drive............$520,000

2473 Cinnabar Road.................$529,000

11780 Cloudy Creek Court......$540,000

12589 Chianti Court.................$574,900

1017 Sir Barton Drive................$594,600

765 Black Arrow Drive...............$610,000

12614 Berrywood Drive............$695,000

2015 Walnut Creek Court.........$835,000

12254 Woodmont Drive...........$859,100

1155 Giacomo Court................$980,000

Tags

Load comments