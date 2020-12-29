This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 21-27, 2020. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
19465 Broken Fence Way.........$435,000
627 Sage Forest Lane.................$447,900
1880 Bel Lago View..................$455,000
17637 White Marble Drive.......$598,000
19924 Lindenmere Drive..........$605,000
625 Paint Brush Lane.................$610,000
16429 Dancing Bear Lane.........$611,300
265 Lodgepole Way...................$650,000
17550 Sierra Way......................$675,000
880 Crooked Tree Lane............$675,000
16088 Misty Rain Court...........$677,900
20353 Glasbury Road...............$765,000
19455 Kershaw Court...............$835,000
1015 Dolan Drive......................$950,000
80921
334 Mission Hill Way................$305,000
1787 Satin Spar Point................$305,600
876 Citrine View.......................$423,000
12403 Fish Pond Point...............$513,400
140 Pauma Valley Drive............$520,000
2473 Cinnabar Road.................$529,000
11780 Cloudy Creek Court......$540,000
12589 Chianti Court.................$574,900
1017 Sir Barton Drive................$594,600
765 Black Arrow Drive...............$610,000
12614 Berrywood Drive............$695,000
2015 Walnut Creek Court.........$835,000
12254 Woodmont Drive...........$859,100
1155 Giacomo Court................$980,000