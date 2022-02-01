Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 20-26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

2915 Quincy Place................................$325,000

17636 Quarry Way................................$430,000

321 Buttonwood Court................................$455,000

475 Pasada Way................................$550,000

2185 Wagon Gap Trail................................$555,000

1355 Regatta Lane................................$555,000

15523 Candle Creek Drive................................$595,000

1460 Symphony Heights................................$645,700

15742 Lake Mist Drive................................$700,000

750 Sally Hill Court................................$704,000

4226 Mesa Top Drive................................$747,800

16479 Golden Sun Way................................$759,535

20279 Melanie Ann Court................................$760,000

1662 Plowman Drive................................$810,000

19796 Kershaw Court................................$825,000

653 Panoramic Drive................................$898,511

2545 Lake Meadow Drive................................$935,000

1245 Sanctuary Rim Drive................................$1,000,000

17615 Canterbury Drive................................$1,000,000

18045 Canterbury Drive................................$1,125,000

19210 Lochmere Court................................$1,150,000

1305 Boldmere Court................................$1,661,000

80908

16094 McCara Court…..…..................$115,000

7871 Bannockburn Trail…..…..................$220,000

8144 Talc Drive…..…..................$310,866

12900 Stone Valley Drive…..…..................$396,180

7664 Frigid Air Pt…..…..................$396,310

7840 Woodmen Center Heights…..…..................$408,575

8340 Mosby Way…..…..................$433,125

9224 Beaver Brook Drive…..…..................$434,865

8286 Lodge Grass Way…..…..................$466,000

7185 Aspen Brush Court…..…..................$480,000

7961 Barraport Drive…..…..................$485,000

8458 Chasewood Loop…..…..................$485,000

8348 Mosby Way…..…..................$486,120

8367 Niarada Way…..…..................$489,000

8329 Glendive Way…..…..................$497,588

11197 Faint Wind Drive…..…..................$499,342

11184 Faint Wind Drive…..…..................$507,241

3419 Wind Waker Way…..…..................$518,682

8339 Glendive Way…..…..................$528,237

8715 Meadow Wing Circle…..…..................$540,000

11198 Faint Wind Drive…..…..................$577,956

7404 Paleo Way…..…..................$710,000

9140 Oto Circle…..…..................$750,000

13645 Pinery Drive…..…..................$850,000

5021 Roundup Ridge Road…..…..................$1,150,000

10925 Huntsman Road…..…..................$1,375,000

80921

1045 Tari Place…..….................................$508,000

11505 Wildwood Ridge Drive…..….................................$510,000

920 Tari Drive…..….................................$569,000

13005 Cake Bread Heights…..….................................$585,000

565 Rangely Drive…..….................................$590,000

749 Airman Lane…..….................................$615,000

13204 Cake Bread Heights…..….................................$624,900

11861 Laurelcreek Drive…..….................................$635,000

13301 Penfold Drive…..….................................$639,000

858 Easy Goer Court…..….................................$643,497

12487 Arrow Creek Court…..….................................$707,623

12905 Rockbridge Circle…..….................................$750,000

1925 Clayhouse Drive…..….................................$754,113

13456 Cedarville Way…..….................................$885,000

