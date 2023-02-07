This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 19-25.
80132
763 Vista Verde Heights.................................$385,000
307 Raspberry Lane......................................$389,000
16465 Blue Yonder View..............................$406,498
1336 Red Mica Way........................................$450,000
8352 Noreen Falls Drive...................................$566,737
15929 Little Bluestem Road.........................$574,600
15962 Little Bluestem Road.........................$575,000
15873 Little Bluestem Road.........................$576,460
15889 Little Bluestem Road........................$607,000
17633 Leisure Lake Drive.................................$610,000
15842 Little Bluestem Road........................$629,000
15850 Little Bluestem Road........................$670,000
19390 Greenwood Drive..................................$676,833
15826 Little Bluestem Road...........................$717,285
20220 Deer Shadow Way..............................$779,500
19805 Chisholm Trail......................................$795,400
444 Pasada Way.............................................$799,900
4366 Mesa Top Drive......................................$809,695
16160 Denver Pacific Drive..............................$810,000
17220 Leggins Way...........................................$861,571
4386 Mesa Top Drive.......................................$930,055
1555 Bowstring Road.......................................$937,981
19580 Saint Giles Court................................$1,250,000
80133
870 Circle Road..............................................$622,700
80908
7355 Forest Meadows Ave...........................$400,000
10733 White Diamond Point............................$443,785
10723 White Diamond Point............................$447,570
7803 Ochre Vie..................................................$471,135
10743 White Diamond Point...........................$485,465
7815 Ochre View.............................................$498,235
7750 Sun Shimmer View..............................$500,000
8530 Dry Needle Place..................................$500,000
7717 Almond Wood Loop..............................$539,000
17740 Woodhaven Drive................................$685,000
15850 Wildwind Terrace..................................$785,987
17165 E. Goshawk Road................................$985,000
14810 W. Kiowa Creek Lane.......................$1,025,000
17463 Cabin Hill Lane.................................$1,200,000
80921
275 Dix Circle....................................................$220,000
1596 Prado Drive..............................................$243,000
8237 Wilmington Drive..................................$460,000
230 Medford Drive..........................................$490,000
1604 Rustlers Roost Drive...............................$527,500
12745 Mission Meadow Drive..........................$570,000
2420 Stagecoach Road.................................$775,000
1144 Equinox Drive..........................................$830,000
13932 Windy Oaks Road................................$837,000
13860 Horsetail Terrace................................$842,500
2465 Fieldbrook Court...................................$850,000
935 Pinenut Court..........................................$965,000
11644 Justify Drive........................................$1,075,580
13176 Thumbprint Court...............................$1,250,000