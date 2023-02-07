This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 19-25.

80132

763 Vista Verde Heights.................................$385,000

307 Raspberry Lane......................................$389,000

16465 Blue Yonder View..............................$406,498

1336 Red Mica Way........................................$450,000

8352 Noreen Falls Drive...................................$566,737

15929 Little Bluestem Road.........................$574,600

15962 Little Bluestem Road.........................$575,000

15873 Little Bluestem Road.........................$576,460

15889 Little Bluestem Road........................$607,000

17633 Leisure Lake Drive.................................$610,000

15842 Little Bluestem Road........................$629,000

15850 Little Bluestem Road........................$670,000

19390 Greenwood Drive..................................$676,833

15826 Little Bluestem Road...........................$717,285

20220 Deer Shadow Way..............................$779,500

19805 Chisholm Trail......................................$795,400

444 Pasada Way.............................................$799,900

4366 Mesa Top Drive......................................$809,695

16160 Denver Pacific Drive..............................$810,000

17220 Leggins Way...........................................$861,571

4386 Mesa Top Drive.......................................$930,055

1555 Bowstring Road.......................................$937,981

19580 Saint Giles Court................................$1,250,000

80133

870 Circle Road..............................................$622,700

80908

7355 Forest Meadows Ave...........................$400,000

10733 White Diamond Point............................$443,785

10723 White Diamond Point............................$447,570

7803 Ochre Vie..................................................$471,135

10743 White Diamond Point...........................$485,465

7815 Ochre View.............................................$498,235

7750 Sun Shimmer View..............................$500,000

8530 Dry Needle Place..................................$500,000

7717 Almond Wood Loop..............................$539,000

17740 Woodhaven Drive................................$685,000

15850 Wildwind Terrace..................................$785,987

17165 E. Goshawk Road................................$985,000

14810 W. Kiowa Creek Lane.......................$1,025,000

17463 Cabin Hill Lane.................................$1,200,000

80921

275 Dix Circle....................................................$220,000

1596 Prado Drive..............................................$243,000

8237 Wilmington Drive..................................$460,000

230 Medford Drive..........................................$490,000

1604 Rustlers Roost Drive...............................$527,500

12745 Mission Meadow Drive..........................$570,000

2420 Stagecoach Road.................................$775,000

1144 Equinox Drive..........................................$830,000

13932 Windy Oaks Road................................$837,000

13860 Horsetail Terrace................................$842,500

2465 Fieldbrook Court...................................$850,000

935 Pinenut Court..........................................$965,000

11644 Justify Drive........................................$1,075,580

13176 Thumbprint Court...............................$1,250,000