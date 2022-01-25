Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 13-19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

16323 Hay Barn Heights......................................$317,159

16309 Hay Barn Heights....................................$340,383

16337 Hay Barn Heights......................................$365,537

1937 Essex Lane.................................................$400,000

6650 Glade Park Drive.......................................$440,000

10336 Odin Drive..................................................$531,556

461 Talus Road...................................................$560,000

17207 Buffalo Valley Path.................................$620,355

17525 Muzzle Loader Way................................$642,500

16372 Mountain Glory Drive..............................$663,338

415 New London Way........................................$710,000

17955 Smugglers Road......................................$730,000

1458 Coronado Beach Drive..............................$750,577

19080 Shadowood Drive...................................$825,000

19115 Deerfield Road........................................$830,000

19105 Furrow Road...........................................$865,000

1465 Catnap Lane..............................................$882,000

16088 Denver Pacific Drive...............................$902,500

1215 Old Antlers Way........................................$930,000

601 Pioneer Haven Point...................................$960,000

1070 Panoramic Drive......................................$1,018,540

16212 Lark Sparrow Place..............................$1,330,000

17895 Queensmere Drive................................$1,427,500

80908

1501 Evergreen Drive…..….................................$140,000

7832 Woodmen Center Heights…..…................$392,950

8345 Talc Drive…..…............................................$400,915

9280 Beaver Brook Drive…..…...........................$417,607

6986 Red Cardinal Loop…..….........................$445,000

9465 Cut Bank Drive…..…..................................$447,066

12320 Clair Lane…..….......................................$450,000

6949 Dusty Miller Way…..…............................$468,000

8630 Drivey Needle Place…..…........................$475,000

8370 Glendive Way…..…....................................$506,917

8356 Mosby Way…..….......................................$534,000

7738 Sandsmere Drive…..…..............................$565,000

9257 Beaver Brook Drive…..…..........................$599,900

4255 Walker Road…..…..................................$1,168,400

5020 Roundup Ridge Road…..….................$1,260,000

5230 Old Stagecoach Road…..…..................$2,375,000

80921

15140 Chelmsford St…..….................................$410,000

14157 Petrel Drive…..….......................................$450,000

508 Fox Run Circle…..….....................................$489,000

798 Airman Lane…..…......................................$545,000

15020 Tari Court…..….........................................$552,000

2061 Fieldcrest Drive…..….................................$625,000

15440 Benchley Drive…..…...............................$695,000

872 Sword Dancer Drive…..…...........................$706,209

16165 Cliffrock Court…..….................................$785,000

12412 Mount Baldy Drive…..…...........................$789,000

12530 Hawk Stone Drive…..…...........................$825,000

