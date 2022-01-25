This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 13-19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
16323 Hay Barn Heights......................................$317,159
16309 Hay Barn Heights....................................$340,383
16337 Hay Barn Heights......................................$365,537
1937 Essex Lane.................................................$400,000
6650 Glade Park Drive.......................................$440,000
10336 Odin Drive..................................................$531,556
461 Talus Road...................................................$560,000
17207 Buffalo Valley Path.................................$620,355
17525 Muzzle Loader Way................................$642,500
16372 Mountain Glory Drive..............................$663,338
415 New London Way........................................$710,000
17955 Smugglers Road......................................$730,000
1458 Coronado Beach Drive..............................$750,577
19080 Shadowood Drive...................................$825,000
19115 Deerfield Road........................................$830,000
19105 Furrow Road...........................................$865,000
1465 Catnap Lane..............................................$882,000
16088 Denver Pacific Drive...............................$902,500
1215 Old Antlers Way........................................$930,000
601 Pioneer Haven Point...................................$960,000
1070 Panoramic Drive......................................$1,018,540
16212 Lark Sparrow Place..............................$1,330,000
17895 Queensmere Drive................................$1,427,500
80908
1501 Evergreen Drive…..….................................$140,000
7832 Woodmen Center Heights…..…................$392,950
8345 Talc Drive…..…............................................$400,915
9280 Beaver Brook Drive…..…...........................$417,607
6986 Red Cardinal Loop…..….........................$445,000
9465 Cut Bank Drive…..…..................................$447,066
12320 Clair Lane…..….......................................$450,000
6949 Dusty Miller Way…..…............................$468,000
8630 Drivey Needle Place…..…........................$475,000
8370 Glendive Way…..…....................................$506,917
8356 Mosby Way…..….......................................$534,000
7738 Sandsmere Drive…..…..............................$565,000
9257 Beaver Brook Drive…..…..........................$599,900
4255 Walker Road…..…..................................$1,168,400
5020 Roundup Ridge Road…..….................$1,260,000
5230 Old Stagecoach Road…..…..................$2,375,000
80921
15140 Chelmsford St…..….................................$410,000
14157 Petrel Drive…..….......................................$450,000
508 Fox Run Circle…..….....................................$489,000
798 Airman Lane…..…......................................$545,000
15020 Tari Court…..….........................................$552,000
2061 Fieldcrest Drive…..….................................$625,000
15440 Benchley Drive…..…...............................$695,000
872 Sword Dancer Drive…..…...........................$706,209
16165 Cliffrock Court…..….................................$785,000
12412 Mount Baldy Drive…..…...........................$789,000
12530 Hawk Stone Drive…..…...........................$825,000