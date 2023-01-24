This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 12-18.
80132
15857 Little Bluestem Road...........................$583,300
15834 Little Bluestem Road............................$610,000
15898 Little Bluestem Road............................$614,000
15906 Little Bluestem Road............................$615,000
2365 Wakonda Way...........................................$617,500
15858 Little Bluestem Road............................$642,730
19835 Riverglen Lane......................................$780,000
1204 Greenland Forest Drive..........................$850,000
1235 Sanctuary Rim Drive...............................$870,000
16242 Sunrise Glory Lane...............................$970,000
4486 Mesa Top Drive.....................................$1,020,953
15755 Timber Trek Way..................................$1,070,240
3435 Harmon Drive.........................................$1,514,900
80133
133 Walnut Ave..................................................$605,000
80908
2030 S. Corona Ave..........................................$270,270
7617 Black Spruce Heights.................................$377,152
8317 Chasewood Loop....................................$425,400
6979 Red Cardinal Loop.................................$485,000
8208 Hollygrape Lane....................................$520,000
11225 Black Forest Road..................................$525,000
8427 Creek Brush Drive.................................$552,000
7606 Sun Shimmer View................................$556,605
7090 Baker Road.............................................$600,000
9685 Raygor Road...........................................$725,000
11133 Alamar Way................................................$787,022
11735 High Meadows Drive.............................$800,000
15870 Winding Trail Road.............................$1,330,000
80921
12245 Jones Park Court.................................$500,000
2081 Fieldcrest Drive.........................................$605,731
527 Shrubland Drive........................................$625,000
15125 Copperfield Drive..................................$688,000
8152 Wheatland Drive......................................$755,000
1037 Seabiscuit Drive........................................$794,766
11679 Silver Charm Way....................................$814,826
1179 Charismatic Way.......................................$842,900
115 Mission Hill Way..........................................$859,000
1925 Walnut Creek Court.................................$994,737
11574 Silver Charm Wa....................................$1,129,200