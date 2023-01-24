Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Sept. 12-18.

80132

15857 Little Bluestem Road...........................$583,300

15834 Little Bluestem Road............................$610,000

15898 Little Bluestem Road............................$614,000

15906 Little Bluestem Road............................$615,000

2365 Wakonda Way...........................................$617,500

15858 Little Bluestem Road............................$642,730

19835 Riverglen Lane......................................$780,000

1204 Greenland Forest Drive..........................$850,000

1235 Sanctuary Rim Drive...............................$870,000

16242 Sunrise Glory Lane...............................$970,000

4486 Mesa Top Drive.....................................$1,020,953

15755 Timber Trek Way..................................$1,070,240

3435 Harmon Drive.........................................$1,514,900

80133

133 Walnut Ave..................................................$605,000

80908

2030 S. Corona Ave..........................................$270,270

7617 Black Spruce Heights.................................$377,152

8317 Chasewood Loop....................................$425,400

6979 Red Cardinal Loop.................................$485,000

8208 Hollygrape Lane....................................$520,000

11225 Black Forest Road..................................$525,000

8427 Creek Brush Drive.................................$552,000

7606 Sun Shimmer View................................$556,605

7090 Baker Road.............................................$600,000

9685 Raygor Road...........................................$725,000

11133 Alamar Way................................................$787,022

11735 High Meadows Drive.............................$800,000

15870 Winding Trail Road.............................$1,330,000

80921

12245 Jones Park Court.................................$500,000

2081 Fieldcrest Drive.........................................$605,731

527 Shrubland Drive........................................$625,000

15125 Copperfield Drive..................................$688,000

8152 Wheatland Drive......................................$755,000

1037 Seabiscuit Drive........................................$794,766

11679 Silver Charm Way....................................$814,826

1179 Charismatic Way.......................................$842,900

115 Mission Hill Way..........................................$859,000

1925 Walnut Creek Court.................................$994,737

11574 Silver Charm Wa....................................$1,129,200

Tags

Load comments