This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 9-15. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1747 Woodmoor Drive……..$213,000

118 Adams St………………..$300,000

17080 Park Trail Drive………$374,000

15619 Paiute Circle………….$420,000

15662 Lake Mist Drive……...$461,800

1650 Piney Hill Point……….$474,000

16234 Windy Creek Drive…$479,900

16165 Tabor Creek Court….$490,000

17930 Saddlewood Road…...$615,000

17936 Lake Side Drive……..$617,700

1385 Masthead Way…………$720,000

1606 Summerglow Lane…….$850,600

80921

15252 Paddington Circle……$360,000

15165 Deby Drive…………...$370,000

178 Luxury Lane……………$374,900

1124 Mount Estes Drive……$390,000

1325 Sunshine Valley Way…..$394,500

1538 Promontory Bluff View…$415,000

844 Deschutes Drive………..$422,000

1824 Clayhouse Drive………$482,000

2417 Fieldbrook Court……...$485,600

170 Wuthering Heights Drive…$565,000

1041 Sir Barton Drive………$637,200

12598 Pensador Drive………$793,400

