This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 9-15. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1747 Woodmoor Drive……..$213,000
118 Adams St………………..$300,000
17080 Park Trail Drive………$374,000
15619 Paiute Circle………….$420,000
15662 Lake Mist Drive……...$461,800
1650 Piney Hill Point……….$474,000
16234 Windy Creek Drive…$479,900
16165 Tabor Creek Court….$490,000
17930 Saddlewood Road…...$615,000
17936 Lake Side Drive……..$617,700
1385 Masthead Way…………$720,000
1606 Summerglow Lane…….$850,600
80921
15252 Paddington Circle……$360,000
15165 Deby Drive…………...$370,000
178 Luxury Lane……………$374,900
1124 Mount Estes Drive……$390,000
1325 Sunshine Valley Way…..$394,500
1538 Promontory Bluff View…$415,000
844 Deschutes Drive………..$422,000
1824 Clayhouse Drive………$482,000
2417 Fieldbrook Court……...$485,600
170 Wuthering Heights Drive…$565,000
1041 Sir Barton Drive………$637,200
12598 Pensador Drive………$793,400