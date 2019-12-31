This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 16-22, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
16258 Windy Creek Drive….$375,000
15555 Candle Creek Drive….$400,000
17931 White Marble Drive…$422,000
1610 Plowman Place………...$459,000
17635 Lake Overlook Court...$475,000
15848 Long Valley Drive……$509,200
654 Woodmoor Acres Drive...$520,000
3640 Summertime Court…...$523,800
19860 Lake Vista Point……..$534,100
15952 Lake Mist Drive……..$551,400
95 Pontiac Loop……………..$579,000
489 Saber Creek Drive………$588,000
2730 Chennault Road……….$622,300
395 Powderhorn Drive……...$640,000
17715 Canterbury Drive…….$645,000
823 Roehampton Court……..$720,000
2066 Mahaffie Court………..$925,000
797 Forest View Way………..$997,000
80921
14218 Woodrock Path………$335,000
1305 Sunshine Valley Way…...$377,600
937 Salmon Pond Way………$440,000
1961 Fieldcrest Drive………..$483,000
15845 Holbein Drive………..$510,000
12447 Arrow Creek Court…..$540,100
2276 Rocking Horse Court…$800,000
2192 Red Edge Heights…..$1,075,000