This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 16-22, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

16258 Windy Creek Drive….$375,000

15555 Candle Creek Drive….$400,000

17931 White Marble Drive…$422,000

1610 Plowman Place………...$459,000

17635 Lake Overlook Court...$475,000

15848 Long Valley Drive……$509,200

654 Woodmoor Acres Drive...$520,000

3640 Summertime Court…...$523,800

19860 Lake Vista Point……..$534,100

15952 Lake Mist Drive……..$551,400

95 Pontiac Loop……………..$579,000

489 Saber Creek Drive………$588,000

2730 Chennault Road……….$622,300

395 Powderhorn Drive……...$640,000

17715 Canterbury Drive…….$645,000

823 Roehampton Court……..$720,000

2066 Mahaffie Court………..$925,000

797 Forest View Way………..$997,000

80921

14218 Woodrock Path………$335,000

1305 Sunshine Valley Way…...$377,600

937 Salmon Pond Way………$440,000

1961 Fieldcrest Drive………..$483,000

15845 Holbein Drive………..$510,000

12447 Arrow Creek Court…..$540,100

2276 Rocking Horse Court…$800,000

2192 Red Edge Heights…..$1,075,000

