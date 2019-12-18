This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 2-6. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1319 Paula Circle……………$275,000
413 Talus Road………………$355,000
15687 Agate Creek Drive……$420,000
15619 Paiute Circle…………$420,000
674 Woodmoor Acres Drive...$536,000
15506 Short Line Court…….$560,000
17930 Saddlewood Road……$615,000
17230 Lamplight Drive……..$615,000
2110 Charros Loop…………$620,000
1385 Masthead Way………...$720,000
17720 Solitude Court……….$755,000
2131 White Cliff Way…….$1,083,000
80921
15165 Deby Drive…………...$370,000
485 Palm Springs Way………$380,000
1335 Sunshine Valley Way…..$415,600
215 Sedona Drive……………$445,000
15245 Renoir Place………….$445,500
17283 Carriage Horse Drive...$589,000
15595 Falcon Ridge Court….$590,000
1962 Walnut Creek Court…..$621,200
1041 Sir Barton Drive………$637,200
1836 Walnut Creek Court…..$666,600
93 Coyote Willow Drive…….$680,000
13631 Stony Hill Point………$896,000