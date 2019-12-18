neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 2-6. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1319 Paula Circle……………$275,000

413 Talus Road………………$355,000

15687 Agate Creek Drive……$420,000

15619 Paiute Circle…………$420,000

674 Woodmoor Acres Drive...$536,000

15506 Short Line Court…….$560,000

17930 Saddlewood Road……$615,000

17230 Lamplight Drive……..$615,000

2110 Charros Loop…………$620,000

1385 Masthead Way………...$720,000

17720 Solitude Court……….$755,000

2131 White Cliff Way…….$1,083,000

80921

15165 Deby Drive…………...$370,000

485 Palm Springs Way………$380,000

1335 Sunshine Valley Way…..$415,600

215 Sedona Drive……………$445,000

15245 Renoir Place………….$445,500

17283 Carriage Horse Drive...$589,000

15595 Falcon Ridge Court….$590,000

1962 Walnut Creek Court…..$621,200

1041 Sir Barton Drive………$637,200

1836 Walnut Creek Court…..$666,600

93 Coyote Willow Drive…….$680,000

13631 Stony Hill Point………$896,000

Tags

Load comments