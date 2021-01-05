neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Oct. 5-11, 2020. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

16380 Blue Yonder View...$304,500

16366 Blue Yonder View...$359,900

15608 Marine Veteran St...$385,000

2326 Creek Valley Circle...$395,000

2573 Lake Of The Rockies Drive...$434,900

17875 Mining Way...$435,000

16555 Hallmark Trail...$443,300

232 Venison Creek Drive...$533,000

19895 Alexandria Drive...$564,500

3555 Range View Road...$565,000

15692 Paiute Circle...$566,000

15604 Blue Pearl Court...$585,000

1650 Outrider Way...$604,000

16408 Corkbark Terrace...$685,900

1340 Masthead Way...$705,000

16325 Mountain Glory Drive...$716,500

205 Blue Garter Way...$719,000

842 Tree Bark Terrace...$734,700

18050 Archers Drive...$750,000

16478 Dancing Bear Lane...$791,900

1766 Summerglow Lane...$865,000

80921

11662 Black Maple Lane...$341,000

1334 Promontory Crest View...$380,000

985 Pistol River Way...$442,500

1064 Diamond Rim Drive...$446,500

11860 Laurelcreek Drive...$470,000

713 Airman Lane...$470,000

11667 Spectacular Bid Circle...$565,000

40 Wuthering Heights Drive...$569,000

12608 Highland Oaks Place...$580,000

14645 Roller Coaster Road...$582,000

15570 Castlegate Court...$612,500

13073 Crane Canyon Loop...$630,000

15055 Copperfield Drive...$675,000

1434 Oakmont Drive...$698,500

1038 Native Dancer Terrace...$711,100

12141 Piledriver Way...$731,600

1155 Old North Gate Road...$815,000

1020 Walsen Road...$840,000

1957 Bent Creek Drive...$936,500

