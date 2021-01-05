This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Oct. 5-11, 2020. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
16380 Blue Yonder View...$304,500
16366 Blue Yonder View...$359,900
15608 Marine Veteran St...$385,000
2326 Creek Valley Circle...$395,000
2573 Lake Of The Rockies Drive...$434,900
17875 Mining Way...$435,000
16555 Hallmark Trail...$443,300
232 Venison Creek Drive...$533,000
19895 Alexandria Drive...$564,500
3555 Range View Road...$565,000
15692 Paiute Circle...$566,000
15604 Blue Pearl Court...$585,000
1650 Outrider Way...$604,000
16408 Corkbark Terrace...$685,900
1340 Masthead Way...$705,000
16325 Mountain Glory Drive...$716,500
205 Blue Garter Way...$719,000
842 Tree Bark Terrace...$734,700
18050 Archers Drive...$750,000
16478 Dancing Bear Lane...$791,900
1766 Summerglow Lane...$865,000
80921
11662 Black Maple Lane...$341,000
1334 Promontory Crest View...$380,000
985 Pistol River Way...$442,500
1064 Diamond Rim Drive...$446,500
11860 Laurelcreek Drive...$470,000
713 Airman Lane...$470,000
11667 Spectacular Bid Circle...$565,000
40 Wuthering Heights Drive...$569,000
12608 Highland Oaks Place...$580,000
14645 Roller Coaster Road...$582,000
15570 Castlegate Court...$612,500
13073 Crane Canyon Loop...$630,000
15055 Copperfield Drive...$675,000
1434 Oakmont Drive...$698,500
1038 Native Dancer Terrace...$711,100
12141 Piledriver Way...$731,600
1155 Old North Gate Road...$815,000
1020 Walsen Road...$840,000
1957 Bent Creek Drive...$936,500