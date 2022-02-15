Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Oct. 4-10, 2021.

80132

2620 Pennsylvania Ave.................................$313,000

16379 Hay Barn Heights..................................$328,185

527 W Columbia St..............,.............................$331,000

266 Candletree Circle........................................$515,000

16396 Mountain Glory Drive.............................$550,113

290 Wild Duck Lane........................................$685,000

1820 Old Antlers Way.......................................$700,000

18230 Appaloosa Road....................................$725,000

17792 Lake Side Drive......................................$900,000

16319 Golden Sun Way......................................$988,748

17222 Jackson Ranch Court...........................$1,300,000

17145 Colonial Park Drive.............................$1,400,000

2244 White Cliff Way.....................................$1,450,000

80133

127 Oakdale Drive.............................................$850,000

80908

7705 Grace Hills Point.......................................$210,000

2550 Bellamy St...............................................$240,000

7973 Lexington Park Drive...............................$302,000

4224 Pine Lake Point.......................................$360,000

7594 Sand Lake Heights..................................$376,900

6835 Red Cardinal Loop.................................$415,000

8308 Mosby Way...............................................$416,260

3813 Manchester St.........................................$425,000

7665 Frigid Air Point..........................................$427,610

7686 Sun Shimmer View.................................$473,560

11086 Deer Feather Drive..................................$474,391

8554 Vanderwood Road................................$480,000

7857 Calabash Road.......................................$480,000

9432 Beaver Brook Drive..................................$481,279

8624 Vanderwood Road..................................$516,500

8338 Niarada Way............................................$529,563

11136 Fossil Dust Drive.......................................$529,748

8314 Kenosha Drive.......................................$562,500

8360 Glendive Way...........................................$574,965

7605 Drivey Willow Way.................................$580,000

8324 Mosby Way...............................................$586,045

11142 Faint Wind Drive........................................$611,335

385 Palm Springs Drive...................................$640,000

10925 Hardy Road...........................................$895,000

14410 West Pine Glen Drive.............................$1,010,000

17560 Pond View Place.................................$1,330,000

4360 Hidden Rock Road................................$1,800,00

80921

7438 Arroyo Grande Court..............................$323,000

11553 Hibiscus Lane.........................................$409,000

874 Diamond Rim Drive...................................$475,000

1265 Tari Drive...................................................$572,500

13024 Cupcake Heights...................................$585,000

849 Coyote Willow Drive...................................$659,000

1929 Clayhouse Drive.........................................$756,170

11878 Alydar Loop.............................................$804,278

