This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Oct. 4-10, 2021.
80132
2620 Pennsylvania Ave.................................$313,000
16379 Hay Barn Heights..................................$328,185
527 W Columbia St..............,.............................$331,000
266 Candletree Circle........................................$515,000
16396 Mountain Glory Drive.............................$550,113
290 Wild Duck Lane........................................$685,000
1820 Old Antlers Way.......................................$700,000
18230 Appaloosa Road....................................$725,000
17792 Lake Side Drive......................................$900,000
16319 Golden Sun Way......................................$988,748
17222 Jackson Ranch Court...........................$1,300,000
17145 Colonial Park Drive.............................$1,400,000
2244 White Cliff Way.....................................$1,450,000
80133
127 Oakdale Drive.............................................$850,000
80908
7705 Grace Hills Point.......................................$210,000
2550 Bellamy St...............................................$240,000
7973 Lexington Park Drive...............................$302,000
4224 Pine Lake Point.......................................$360,000
7594 Sand Lake Heights..................................$376,900
6835 Red Cardinal Loop.................................$415,000
8308 Mosby Way...............................................$416,260
3813 Manchester St.........................................$425,000
7665 Frigid Air Point..........................................$427,610
7686 Sun Shimmer View.................................$473,560
11086 Deer Feather Drive..................................$474,391
8554 Vanderwood Road................................$480,000
7857 Calabash Road.......................................$480,000
9432 Beaver Brook Drive..................................$481,279
8624 Vanderwood Road..................................$516,500
8338 Niarada Way............................................$529,563
11136 Fossil Dust Drive.......................................$529,748
8314 Kenosha Drive.......................................$562,500
8360 Glendive Way...........................................$574,965
7605 Drivey Willow Way.................................$580,000
8324 Mosby Way...............................................$586,045
11142 Faint Wind Drive........................................$611,335
385 Palm Springs Drive...................................$640,000
10925 Hardy Road...........................................$895,000
14410 West Pine Glen Drive.............................$1,010,000
17560 Pond View Place.................................$1,330,000
4360 Hidden Rock Road................................$1,800,00
80921
7438 Arroyo Grande Court..............................$323,000
11553 Hibiscus Lane.........................................$409,000
874 Diamond Rim Drive...................................$475,000
1265 Tari Drive...................................................$572,500
13024 Cupcake Heights...................................$585,000
849 Coyote Willow Drive...................................$659,000
1929 Clayhouse Drive.........................................$756,170
11878 Alydar Loop.............................................$804,278