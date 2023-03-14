This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 31 — Nov. 6, 2022 . Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1089 Walters Point ........................................... $399,900

5321 Palomino Ranch Point ............................. $415,000

618 Hidden Marsh Road .................................. $590,000

18643 Lower Lake Road ................................. $600,000

17644 Water Flume Way ................................. $625,000

602 Winding Hills Road ................................... $664,000

1310 Bowstring Road ........................................ $680,000

15750 Timber Trek Way ................................... $820,300

1218 Castlecombe Lane .................................. $1,225,000

16149 Evening Sunset Place .......................... $1,260,300

960 Trumpeters Court ................................... $1,295,000

1059 Tree Bark Terrace ................................. $1,380,000

16958 Copper Valley Court ............................ $1,456,692

80908

8984 Vanderwood Road ................................. $495,000

7690 Sublette Road .......................................... $524,000

8870 Misty Lake Court ..................................... $603,022

2927 Golden Meadow Way ............................... $615,000

9978 Bison Valley Trail ..................................... $750,000

8650 Wilderness Drive .................................... $750,000

9890 Bison Valley Trail .................................... $954,596

7220 Silver Ponds Heights .............................. $1,175,000

80921

13024 Cake Bread Heights ............................... $575,000

12531 Brookhill Drive ......................................... $705,000

1143 Charismatic Way .......................................... $787,199

11607 Silver Charm Way ................................... $916,806

2231 Cabernet Court .......................................... $929,627

1335 Pleier Drive ............................................... $1,215,000

1278 Kelso Place ............................................... $1,538,213