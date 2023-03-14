This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 31 — Nov. 6, 2022 . Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1089 Walters Point ........................................... $399,900
5321 Palomino Ranch Point ............................. $415,000
618 Hidden Marsh Road .................................. $590,000
18643 Lower Lake Road ................................. $600,000
17644 Water Flume Way ................................. $625,000
602 Winding Hills Road ................................... $664,000
1310 Bowstring Road ........................................ $680,000
15750 Timber Trek Way ................................... $820,300
1218 Castlecombe Lane .................................. $1,225,000
16149 Evening Sunset Place .......................... $1,260,300
960 Trumpeters Court ................................... $1,295,000
1059 Tree Bark Terrace ................................. $1,380,000
16958 Copper Valley Court ............................ $1,456,692
80908
8984 Vanderwood Road ................................. $495,000
7690 Sublette Road .......................................... $524,000
8870 Misty Lake Court ..................................... $603,022
2927 Golden Meadow Way ............................... $615,000
9978 Bison Valley Trail ..................................... $750,000
8650 Wilderness Drive .................................... $750,000
9890 Bison Valley Trail .................................... $954,596
7220 Silver Ponds Heights .............................. $1,175,000
80921
13024 Cake Bread Heights ............................... $575,000
12531 Brookhill Drive ......................................... $705,000
1143 Charismatic Way .......................................... $787,199
11607 Silver Charm Way ................................... $916,806
2231 Cabernet Court .......................................... $929,627
1335 Pleier Drive ............................................... $1,215,000
1278 Kelso Place ............................................... $1,538,213