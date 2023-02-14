This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Oct. 3-9.

80132

763 Vista Verde Heights..................................$385,000

80132 904 Iowa Ave..........................................$215,000

16423 Blue Yonder View..................................$434,520

17610 Canterbury Drive....................................$507,000

785 Mesa Creek Drive......................................$555,000

660 Harness Road............................................$610,000

385 Seneca Way...............................................$636,000

15736 Agate Creek Drive.................................$650,000

15938 Little Bluestem Road............................$677,500

737 Sally Hill Court..........................................$850,000

15768 Timber Trek Way...................................$885,656

1265 South Park Drive.....................................$895,000

812 Roehampton Court....................................$925,000

4466 Mesa Top Drive.......................................$993,908

19305 Queens Crescent Way.......................$1,025,000

19015 Harrogate Court..................................$1,075,000

16233 Sunset Splendor Lane.......................$1,270,800

80133

175 Pueblo Court...............................................$529,900

80908

1397 Commanchero Court................................$225,000

7637 Black Spruce Heights...............................$369,900

7627 Black Spruce Heights...............................$369,900

6938 Dusty Miller Way....................................$460,000

6827 Shimmering Leaf Road........................$494,000

10703 White Diamond Point.............................$500,000

6840 Brentwood Drive...................................$600,000

11044 Tranquil Water Drive..............................$652,500

8042 Wheatland Drive....................................$660,000

7120 Wildridge Road.........................................$679,300

11345 Burgess Lane..........................................$875,000

10022 Bison Valley Trail..................................$924,600

10925 Howells Road........................................$980,000

3370 Pinehurst Circle....................................$1,200,000

80921

9395 Mayflower Gulch Way............................$266,000

4005 Goldenrod Drive.....................................$375,000

6150 Perfect View.............................................$383,539

130 South Valley Road.....................................$524,000

15420 Curwood Drive......................................$550,000

13036 Cupcake Heights....................................$615,000

11777 Laurelcreek Drive..................................$620,000

13265 Cake Bread Heights.................................$746,500

13869 Horsetail Terrace...................................$757,500

12440 Mount Baldy Drive.................................$810,000

2232 Cabernet Court........................................$824,800

15836 Woodmeadow Court..............................$835,000

15918 Backwoods Court...................................$925,000

1223 Count Fleet Court....................................$982,500

1907 Redbank Drive.........................................$1,100,000