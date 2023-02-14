This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Oct. 3-9.
80132
763 Vista Verde Heights..................................$385,000
80132 904 Iowa Ave..........................................$215,000
16423 Blue Yonder View..................................$434,520
17610 Canterbury Drive....................................$507,000
785 Mesa Creek Drive......................................$555,000
660 Harness Road............................................$610,000
385 Seneca Way...............................................$636,000
15736 Agate Creek Drive.................................$650,000
15938 Little Bluestem Road............................$677,500
737 Sally Hill Court..........................................$850,000
15768 Timber Trek Way...................................$885,656
1265 South Park Drive.....................................$895,000
812 Roehampton Court....................................$925,000
4466 Mesa Top Drive.......................................$993,908
19305 Queens Crescent Way.......................$1,025,000
19015 Harrogate Court..................................$1,075,000
16233 Sunset Splendor Lane.......................$1,270,800
80133
175 Pueblo Court...............................................$529,900
80908
1397 Commanchero Court................................$225,000
7637 Black Spruce Heights...............................$369,900
7627 Black Spruce Heights...............................$369,900
6938 Dusty Miller Way....................................$460,000
6827 Shimmering Leaf Road........................$494,000
10703 White Diamond Point.............................$500,000
6840 Brentwood Drive...................................$600,000
11044 Tranquil Water Drive..............................$652,500
8042 Wheatland Drive....................................$660,000
7120 Wildridge Road.........................................$679,300
11345 Burgess Lane..........................................$875,000
10022 Bison Valley Trail..................................$924,600
10925 Howells Road........................................$980,000
3370 Pinehurst Circle....................................$1,200,000
80921
9395 Mayflower Gulch Way............................$266,000
4005 Goldenrod Drive.....................................$375,000
6150 Perfect View.............................................$383,539
130 South Valley Road.....................................$524,000
15420 Curwood Drive......................................$550,000
13036 Cupcake Heights....................................$615,000
11777 Laurelcreek Drive..................................$620,000
13265 Cake Bread Heights.................................$746,500
13869 Horsetail Terrace...................................$757,500
12440 Mount Baldy Drive.................................$810,000
2232 Cabernet Court........................................$824,800
15836 Woodmeadow Court..............................$835,000
15918 Backwoods Court...................................$925,000
1223 Count Fleet Court....................................$982,500
1907 Redbank Drive.........................................$1,100,000