This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recored Oct. 25-31, 2021.
80132
3817 Smoke Tree Drive..........................................$194,500
17143 Blue Mist Grove...........................................$345,000
989 Burning Bush Point.......................................$355,000
1236 Timber Run Heights.....................................$382,000
63 N. Washington St............................................$400,000
7248 Berrybrook Lane........................................$450,000
17071 Buffalo Valley Path......................................$510,000
2835 Roberts Drive...............................................$570,000
2564 Lakes Edge Drive........................................$595,000
17630 Water Flume Way.......................................$637,500
640 Paint Brush Lane..........................................$755,000
16286 Windsor Creek Drive.................................$790,000
3021 Lakefront Drive.............................................$835,000
15845 Transcontinental Drive............................$850,000
1410 Regal Glen Court..........................................$890,000
16950 Vincent Ave................................................$899,000
731 Panoramic Drive..............................................$966,475
17870 Solitude Court..........................................$1,250,000
80133
617 Forest View Court........................................$1,250,000
80908
1642 Shasta Drive..................................................$260,000
7410 Mount Elbert Point........................................$335,759
1715 Rose Quartz Heights.....................................$407,505
7164 Sand Lake Heights.......................................$410,000
8884 Vanderwood Road.....................................$420,000
1709 Rose Quartz Heights.....................................$422,915
7422 Mount Elbert Point......................................$425,000
7640 Frigid Air Point.............................................$432,200
8098 Mockorange Heights.................................$435,500
2531 Sierra Drive....................................................$475,000
8230 Scoby Court..................................................$507,000
8318 Niarada Way..................................................$524,496
11170 Faint Wind Drive............................................$548,661
9368 Beaver Brook Drive....................................$624,900
11184 Fossil Dust Drive............................................$652,317
13335 Brentwood Drive........................................$669,000
9850 Pine Park Trail.............................................$750,000
6050 Mountain Shadow View............................$800,000
9480 Glider Loop..................................................$825,000
12025 Casey Lane.................................................$925,000
18215 Bakers Farm Road.....................................$1,125,000
7517 Culloden Court............................................$1,290,407
4661 High Forest Road.......................................$1,325,000
14350 Millhaven Place.......................................$1,450,000
13635 Winslow Drive..........................................$1,650,000
4005 Walker Road..............................................$1,928,958
80921
2502 Knob Hill Court..............................................$167,000
4213 Pine Lake Point.............................................$370,000
306 Mission Hill Way.............................................$425,000
9793 Emerald Vista Drive....................................$467,409
7014 Flowering Almond Drive............................$488,000
11315 Rill Point.........................................................$535,000
180 Wuthering Heights Drive..............................$579,000
11970 Artful Way......................................................$610,785
1917 Clayhouse Drive..............................................$615,830
12427 Oak Hollow Court....................................$1,002,000
1565 Pleier Drive................................................$1,895,000