This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recored Oct. 25-31, 2021.

80132

3817 Smoke Tree Drive..........................................$194,500

17143 Blue Mist Grove...........................................$345,000

989 Burning Bush Point.......................................$355,000

1236 Timber Run Heights.....................................$382,000

63 N. Washington St............................................$400,000

7248 Berrybrook Lane........................................$450,000

17071 Buffalo Valley Path......................................$510,000

2835 Roberts Drive...............................................$570,000

2564 Lakes Edge Drive........................................$595,000

17630 Water Flume Way.......................................$637,500

640 Paint Brush Lane..........................................$755,000

16286 Windsor Creek Drive.................................$790,000

3021 Lakefront Drive.............................................$835,000

15845 Transcontinental Drive............................$850,000

1410 Regal Glen Court..........................................$890,000

16950 Vincent Ave................................................$899,000

731 Panoramic Drive..............................................$966,475

17870 Solitude Court..........................................$1,250,000

80133

617 Forest View Court........................................$1,250,000

80908

1642 Shasta Drive..................................................$260,000

7410 Mount Elbert Point........................................$335,759

1715 Rose Quartz Heights.....................................$407,505

7164 Sand Lake Heights.......................................$410,000

8884 Vanderwood Road.....................................$420,000

1709 Rose Quartz Heights.....................................$422,915

7422 Mount Elbert Point......................................$425,000

7640 Frigid Air Point.............................................$432,200

8098 Mockorange Heights.................................$435,500

2531 Sierra Drive....................................................$475,000

8230 Scoby Court..................................................$507,000

8318 Niarada Way..................................................$524,496

11170 Faint Wind Drive............................................$548,661

9368 Beaver Brook Drive....................................$624,900

11184 Fossil Dust Drive............................................$652,317

13335 Brentwood Drive........................................$669,000

9850 Pine Park Trail.............................................$750,000

6050 Mountain Shadow View............................$800,000

9480 Glider Loop..................................................$825,000

12025 Casey Lane.................................................$925,000

18215 Bakers Farm Road.....................................$1,125,000

7517 Culloden Court............................................$1,290,407

4661 High Forest Road.......................................$1,325,000

14350 Millhaven Place.......................................$1,450,000

13635 Winslow Drive..........................................$1,650,000

4005 Walker Road..............................................$1,928,958

80921

2502 Knob Hill Court..............................................$167,000

4213 Pine Lake Point.............................................$370,000

306 Mission Hill Way.............................................$425,000

9793 Emerald Vista Drive....................................$467,409

7014 Flowering Almond Drive............................$488,000

11315 Rill Point.........................................................$535,000

180 Wuthering Heights Drive..............................$579,000

11970 Artful Way......................................................$610,785

1917 Clayhouse Drive..............................................$615,830

12427 Oak Hollow Court....................................$1,002,000

1565 Pleier Drive................................................$1,895,000

