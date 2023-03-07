This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 24-30, 2022. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
2187 Prairie Smoke Drive.......................$574,000
465 Wolverine Way............................... $625,000
15552 Native Willow Drive .......................$699,513
694 Woodmoor Acres Drive ..................$746,000
4526 Mesa Top Drive ...........................$779,800
15744 Timber Trek Way .......................$899,900
4325 Mesa Top Drive ...........................$989,358
16148 Evening Sunset Place ................$1,037,048
1745 Catnap Lane ..............................$1,065,000
4345 Mesa Top Drive ..........................$1,162,407
80133
10713 White Diamond Point ...................$473,495
80908
1539 Spring Water Point...........................$168,185
7664 Sand Lake Heights .......................$369,900
1278 Timber Run Heights .......................$425,000
1551 Spring Water Point .......................$448,820
1557 Spring Water Point .......................$477,455
1527 Spring Water Point .......................$514,720
7887 Wagonwood Place .......................$550,000
9865 Antelope Ravine Drive ................$650,000
9155 Morgan Road ...............................$750,000
16256 Ridge Run Drive .......................$800,000
16245 Pole Pine Point .......................$1,090,000
6785 Connaught Drive .......................$1,125,000
17885 Brick Heights ..........................$1,500,000
80921
7835 Montane Drive ............................$375,000
8530 Sassafras Drive ..........................$430,000
189 Avocet Loop ...................................$582,500
14335 Eagle Villa Grove .......................$610,000
15565 Curwood Drive ..........................$635,000
14104 Tern Drive ...................................$669,900
1078 Barbaro Terrace ..........................$775,000
2256 Cabernet Court ...........................$870,074
11624 Justify Drive .................................$873,861
15955 Kingswood Drive .......................$955,000
13602 Stony Hill Point ........................$1,125,000
2278 Merlot Drive ..............................$1,226,000