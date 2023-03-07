This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 24-30, 2022. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

2187 Prairie Smoke Drive.......................$574,000

465 Wolverine Way............................... $625,000

15552 Native Willow Drive .......................$699,513

694 Woodmoor Acres Drive ..................$746,000

4526 Mesa Top Drive ...........................$779,800

15744 Timber Trek Way .......................$899,900

4325 Mesa Top Drive ...........................$989,358

16148 Evening Sunset Place ................$1,037,048

1745 Catnap Lane ..............................$1,065,000

4345 Mesa Top Drive ..........................$1,162,407

80133

10713 White Diamond Point ...................$473,495

80908

1539 Spring Water Point...........................$168,185

7664 Sand Lake Heights .......................$369,900

1278 Timber Run Heights .......................$425,000

1551 Spring Water Point .......................$448,820

1557 Spring Water Point .......................$477,455

1527 Spring Water Point .......................$514,720

7887 Wagonwood Place .......................$550,000

9865 Antelope Ravine Drive ................$650,000

9155 Morgan Road ...............................$750,000

16256 Ridge Run Drive .......................$800,000

16245 Pole Pine Point .......................$1,090,000

6785 Connaught Drive .......................$1,125,000

17885 Brick Heights ..........................$1,500,000

80921

7835 Montane Drive ............................$375,000

8530 Sassafras Drive ..........................$430,000

189 Avocet Loop ...................................$582,500

14335 Eagle Villa Grove .......................$610,000

15565 Curwood Drive ..........................$635,000

14104 Tern Drive ...................................$669,900

1078 Barbaro Terrace ..........................$775,000

2256 Cabernet Court ...........................$870,074

11624 Justify Drive .................................$873,861

15955 Kingswood Drive .......................$955,000

13602 Stony Hill Point ........................$1,125,000

2278 Merlot Drive ..............................$1,226,000