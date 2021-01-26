Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Oct. 19-25, 2020. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

19165 Hilltop Pines Path..........$304,900

16845 Buffalo Valley Path.........$391,000

253 Talus Road..........................$432,000

16667 Hallmark Trail................$455,600

17856 Mining Way....................$465,000

18410 Lazy Summer Way..........$514,000

16071 Misty Rain Court...........$523,000

16366 Corkbark Terrace...........$551,000

1977 Wagon Gap Trail..............$559,900

2445 Wakonda Way...................$600,000

1455 Symphony Heights..........$610,000

3256 Waterfront Drive..............$614,300

201 Kettle Valley Way...............$649,900

1023 Greenland Forest Drive...$705,000

17572 Saddle Ridge Court........$740,000

16211 Lark Sparrow Place........$987,800

80921

202 Luxury Lane.......................$355,000

14203 Tern Drive......................$360,000

12819 Scenic Walk Drive..........$399,500

13096 Canyons Edge Drive.....$429,000

15160 Sun Hills Drive..............$444,600

13346 Positano Point................$473,800

961 Spectrum Loop..................$475,500

364 Fox Run Circle...................$530,000

1961 Clayhouse Drive..............$614,200

1107 Barbaro Terrace................$623,000

11898 Artful Way......................$641,600

12676 Woodruff Drive..............$784,900

1665 Spring Valley Drive...........$914,000

2013 Bent Creek Drive..........$1,065,000

