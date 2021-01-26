This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Oct. 19-25, 2020. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
19165 Hilltop Pines Path..........$304,900
16845 Buffalo Valley Path.........$391,000
253 Talus Road..........................$432,000
16667 Hallmark Trail................$455,600
17856 Mining Way....................$465,000
18410 Lazy Summer Way..........$514,000
16071 Misty Rain Court...........$523,000
16366 Corkbark Terrace...........$551,000
1977 Wagon Gap Trail..............$559,900
2445 Wakonda Way...................$600,000
1455 Symphony Heights..........$610,000
3256 Waterfront Drive..............$614,300
201 Kettle Valley Way...............$649,900
1023 Greenland Forest Drive...$705,000
17572 Saddle Ridge Court........$740,000
16211 Lark Sparrow Place........$987,800
80921
202 Luxury Lane.......................$355,000
14203 Tern Drive......................$360,000
12819 Scenic Walk Drive..........$399,500
13096 Canyons Edge Drive.....$429,000
15160 Sun Hills Drive..............$444,600
13346 Positano Point................$473,800
961 Spectrum Loop..................$475,500
364 Fox Run Circle...................$530,000
1961 Clayhouse Drive..............$614,200
1107 Barbaro Terrace................$623,000
11898 Artful Way......................$641,600
12676 Woodruff Drive..............$784,900
1665 Spring Valley Drive...........$914,000
2013 Bent Creek Drive..........$1,065,000