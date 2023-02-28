This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Oct. 17-23.
80132
1215 Villa Grove................................................$362,000
1263 Walters Point..........................................$405,000
16892 Buffalo Valley Path............................$475,000
379 Buttonwood Place...................................$582,500
17818 White Marble Drive...............................$590,000
372 Oxbow Drive...............................................$610,000
18795 Arrowwood Drive................................$960,000
15780 Timber Trek Way..............................$1,043,666
80908
7612 Jack Pine Grove.......................................$364,900
7674 Sand Lake Heights..................................$369,900
7694 Sand Lake Heights.................................$369,900
7632 Jack Pine Grove......................................$369,900
4346 Ridgeglen Road...................................$370,000
7647 Black Spruce Heights.............................$372,400
7674 Spruce Pine Grove..................................$386,400
10783 White Diamond Point............................$441,465
10773 White Diamond Point...........................$467,600
8182 Potentilla Grove.....................................$480,000
7910 Hardwood Circle....................................$520,000
12670 Hiddenwalk Way..................................$525,000
8210 Lakeview Drive......................................$800,000
14825 Millhaven Place.................................$1,900,000
80921
766 Progress Drive...........................................$350,274
959 Fire Rock Place..........................................$615,000
12531 Broad Oaks Drive...................................$800,000
2327 Merlot Drive.............................................$915,900
2338 Merlot Drive.............................................$998,531
11850 Artful Way..............................................$1,167,190
1270 Kelso Place.............................................$1,724,448
1814 Vine Cliff Heights.................................$3,500,000