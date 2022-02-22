Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Oct. 11-17, 2021.

80132

16365 Hay Barn Heights.......................................$326,545

1763 Woodmoor Drive...........................................$335,000

16351 Hay Barn Heights........................................$344,899

16393 Hay Barn Heights........................................$375,282

16774 Roaming Elk Drive.......................................$498,374

1395 Fawnwood Road...........................................$599,900

17011 Pawnee Valley Trail......................................$601,000

16770 Elk Valley Trail...............................................$611,000

17951 Lake Side Drive............................................$629,000

17945 New London Road....................................$640,000

659 Burke Hollow Drive........................................$656,700

1487 Wishing Well View.........................................$701,000

16473 Curled Oak Drive..........................................$719,300

18580 Arrowwood Drive........................................$751,000

16372 Shadow Cat Place.......................................$765,000

16303 Golden Sun Way..........................................$810,000

19070 Royal Archers Lane..................................$825,000

3793 Forest Lakes Drive.........................................$944,132

2775 East Highway 105.....................................$1,058,000

475 East Kings Deer Point..................................$1,321,000

80133

380 Upper Glenway...............................................$492,500

80908

261 Sherri Drive.......................................................$240,240

2314 Laramie Drive................................................$255,000

907 W. Madison St................................................$280,650

4696 Montebello Drive.........................................$320,000

7678 Sun Shimmer View.......................................$421,635

8725 Vanderwood Road......................................$433,000

8316 Mosby Way.....................................................$434,240

9353 Beaver Brook Drive.....................................$438,484

11166 Fossil Dust Drive...........................................$448,769

7835 Morning Dew Road.....................................$450,000

8450 Drivey Needle Place...................................$469,000

8325 Needle Drop Court......................................$470,000

14660 River Oaks Drive.......................................$480,900

11056 Deer Feather Drive.....................................$499,635

9426 Cut Bank Drive...............................................$514,791

11184 Tranquil Water Drive......................................$526,118

8349 Glendive Way.................................................$598,021

4145 Sudbury Road..............................................$685,000

9970 Hodgen Road..................................................$714,751

6250 Colfax Terrace.............................................$850,000

80921

11816 Black MaPlacee Lane.................................$425,000

13802 Paradise Villas Grove...............................$500,000

1921 Clayhouse Drive...............................................$579,216

1340 Tari Drive.......................................................$585,000

15215 Diamondhead Court..................................$605,000

1941 Clayhouse Drive............................................$606,354

270 Rangely Drive..................................................$618,050

2373 Ledgewood Drive.........................................$665,000

11940 Artful Way.....................................................$670,538

13736 Silverberry Place.........................................$676,250

12644 Highland Oaks Place.................................$785,000

1872 Walnut Creek Court.....................................$860,000

12454 Arrow Creek Court...................................$1,150,000

