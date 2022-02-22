This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Oct. 11-17, 2021.
80132
16365 Hay Barn Heights.......................................$326,545
1763 Woodmoor Drive...........................................$335,000
16351 Hay Barn Heights........................................$344,899
16393 Hay Barn Heights........................................$375,282
16774 Roaming Elk Drive.......................................$498,374
1395 Fawnwood Road...........................................$599,900
17011 Pawnee Valley Trail......................................$601,000
16770 Elk Valley Trail...............................................$611,000
17951 Lake Side Drive............................................$629,000
17945 New London Road....................................$640,000
659 Burke Hollow Drive........................................$656,700
1487 Wishing Well View.........................................$701,000
16473 Curled Oak Drive..........................................$719,300
18580 Arrowwood Drive........................................$751,000
16372 Shadow Cat Place.......................................$765,000
16303 Golden Sun Way..........................................$810,000
19070 Royal Archers Lane..................................$825,000
3793 Forest Lakes Drive.........................................$944,132
2775 East Highway 105.....................................$1,058,000
475 East Kings Deer Point..................................$1,321,000
80133
380 Upper Glenway...............................................$492,500
80908
261 Sherri Drive.......................................................$240,240
2314 Laramie Drive................................................$255,000
907 W. Madison St................................................$280,650
4696 Montebello Drive.........................................$320,000
7678 Sun Shimmer View.......................................$421,635
8725 Vanderwood Road......................................$433,000
8316 Mosby Way.....................................................$434,240
9353 Beaver Brook Drive.....................................$438,484
11166 Fossil Dust Drive...........................................$448,769
7835 Morning Dew Road.....................................$450,000
8450 Drivey Needle Place...................................$469,000
8325 Needle Drop Court......................................$470,000
14660 River Oaks Drive.......................................$480,900
11056 Deer Feather Drive.....................................$499,635
9426 Cut Bank Drive...............................................$514,791
11184 Tranquil Water Drive......................................$526,118
8349 Glendive Way.................................................$598,021
4145 Sudbury Road..............................................$685,000
9970 Hodgen Road..................................................$714,751
6250 Colfax Terrace.............................................$850,000
80921
11816 Black MaPlacee Lane.................................$425,000
13802 Paradise Villas Grove...............................$500,000
1921 Clayhouse Drive...............................................$579,216
1340 Tari Drive.......................................................$585,000
15215 Diamondhead Court..................................$605,000
1941 Clayhouse Drive............................................$606,354
270 Rangely Drive..................................................$618,050
2373 Ledgewood Drive.........................................$665,000
11940 Artful Way.....................................................$670,538
13736 Silverberry Place.........................................$676,250
12644 Highland Oaks Place.................................$785,000
1872 Walnut Creek Court.....................................$860,000
12454 Arrow Creek Court...................................$1,150,000