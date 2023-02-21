This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Oct. 10-16.
80132
15556 Lacuna Drive.........................................$590,000
1495 Catnap Lane............................................$700,000
1561 Acorn Way..................................................$745,000
15623 Native Willow Drive..................................$759,995
1586 Catnap Lane............................................$855,000
1515 Bowstring Road..........................................$862,193
16242 Forest Cloud Way...................................$1,219,125
80908
1885 Swearinger Drive.....................................$315,000
10793 White Diamond Point..............................$486,035
1587 Blue Sapphire View................................$490,000
17735 Pioneer Crossing...................................$670,000
8930 Elk Antler Lane.......................................$997,200
10982 Clove Hitch Court..................................$1,112,500
17608 Cabin Hill Lane.....................................$1,176,000
16391 Timber Meadow Drive...........................$1,275,000
3785 Pinehurst Circle....................................$1,350,000
80921
9389 Mayflower Gulch Way............................$266,000
11474 Wildwood Ridge Drive..............................$475,000
14378 Secret Glen Grove..................................$490,000
15550 Holbein Drive.........................................$569,000
430 Rangely Drive............................................$625,000
703 Struthers Ranch Road.............................$625,000
4822 Sand Canyon Trail..................................$756,000
2239 Cabernet Court.......................................$976,200
12556 Pensador Drive...................................$1,000,000
2223 Cabernet Court.....................................$1,206,000