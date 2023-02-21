This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Oct. 10-16.

80132

15556 Lacuna Drive.........................................$590,000

1495 Catnap Lane............................................$700,000

1561 Acorn Way..................................................$745,000

15623 Native Willow Drive..................................$759,995

1586 Catnap Lane............................................$855,000

1515 Bowstring Road..........................................$862,193

16242 Forest Cloud Way...................................$1,219,125

80908

1885 Swearinger Drive.....................................$315,000

10793 White Diamond Point..............................$486,035

1587 Blue Sapphire View................................$490,000

17735 Pioneer Crossing...................................$670,000

8930 Elk Antler Lane.......................................$997,200

10982 Clove Hitch Court..................................$1,112,500

17608 Cabin Hill Lane.....................................$1,176,000

16391 Timber Meadow Drive...........................$1,275,000

3785 Pinehurst Circle....................................$1,350,000

80921

9389 Mayflower Gulch Way............................$266,000

11474 Wildwood Ridge Drive..............................$475,000

14378 Secret Glen Grove..................................$490,000

15550 Holbein Drive.........................................$569,000

430 Rangely Drive............................................$625,000

703 Struthers Ranch Road.............................$625,000

4822 Sand Canyon Trail..................................$756,000

2239 Cabernet Court.......................................$976,200

12556 Pensador Drive...................................$1,000,000

2223 Cabernet Court.....................................$1,206,000