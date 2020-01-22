Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 31-Nov. 4, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

19370 Glen Hollow Circle….$443,000

1861 Bel Lago View………….$444,900

15557 Lacuna Drive…………$460,000

2544 Lakes Edge Drive……..$462,300

19410 Indian Summer Lane...$470,000

2915 Arnold Ave……………..$475,000

15782 Lake Mist Drive………$506,000

17640 Grist Mill Way………..$623,000

19145 Royal Troon Drive……$880,000

19335 Bardsley Place………...$895,000

80921

14302 Woodrock Path………$305,000

14710 Cherry Hills Place……$409,000

1244 Lawn Lake Trail……….$485,000

1062 Glengary Place………...$590,000

1052 Hummingbird Court….$599,900

1031 Kelso Place……………..$607,000

1865 Walnut Creek Court…..$682,000

16845 Roller Coaster Road…$2,900,000

