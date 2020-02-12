This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 18-26, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
10391 Avenida Hermosa View...$244,000
15605 Marine Veteran St……$362,100
756 Tailings Drive…………..$424,900
15718 Candle Creek Drive….$440,000
15655 Paiute Circle…………$440,000
19514 Lindenmere Drive…..$487,000
16637 Greyhawk Drive……..$533,000
20055 Laredo Lane…………$535,000
2553 Lakes Edge Drive……..$560,600
15862 Lake Mist Drive……...$567,900
3256 Waterfront Drive……...$580,000
20485 Silver Horn Lane…….$600,000
1465 Catnap Lane…………...$608,500
1446 Catnap Lane…………...$635,000
19855 Alexandria Drive……..$690,000
1056 Forest Chime Place…...$722,000
927 Graywoods Terrace……..$754,100
19834 Kershaw Court………$790,000
957 Graywoods Terrace……..$804,600
80921
839 Marine Corps Drive…….$363,000
1034 Diamond Rim Drive…..$386,000
1264 Lawn Lake Trail………$392,000
14785 Latrobe Drive………...$404,800
190 Desert Inn Way…………$425,000
1043 Deschutes Drive……….$450,000
913 Spectrum Loop………….$455,000
1098 Barbaro Terrace………..$504,200
2333 Cinnabar Road…………$508,500
13266 Crane Canyon Loop...$535,000
12371 Moscato Drive………..$555,500
1117 Spectrum Loop………...$603,000
10477 Kelowna View………...$615,900
1961 Walnut Creek Court…..$716,600
2009 Walnut Creek Court…..$786,400
1272 Count Fleet Court…….$847,400
2218 Coyote Crest View….$1,040,000
2195 Bent Creek Drive……$1,040,000