This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 18-26, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

10391 Avenida Hermosa View...$244,000

15605 Marine Veteran St……$362,100

756 Tailings Drive…………..$424,900

15718 Candle Creek Drive….$440,000

15655 Paiute Circle…………$440,000

19514 Lindenmere Drive…..$487,000

16637 Greyhawk Drive……..$533,000

20055 Laredo Lane…………$535,000

2553 Lakes Edge Drive……..$560,600

15862 Lake Mist Drive……...$567,900

3256 Waterfront Drive……...$580,000

20485 Silver Horn Lane…….$600,000

1465 Catnap Lane…………...$608,500

1446 Catnap Lane…………...$635,000

19855 Alexandria Drive……..$690,000

1056 Forest Chime Place…...$722,000

927 Graywoods Terrace……..$754,100

19834 Kershaw Court………$790,000

957 Graywoods Terrace……..$804,600

80921

839 Marine Corps Drive…….$363,000

1034 Diamond Rim Drive…..$386,000

1264 Lawn Lake Trail………$392,000

14785 Latrobe Drive………...$404,800

190 Desert Inn Way…………$425,000

1043 Deschutes Drive……….$450,000

913 Spectrum Loop………….$455,000

1098 Barbaro Terrace………..$504,200

2333 Cinnabar Road…………$508,500

13266 Crane Canyon Loop...$535,000

12371 Moscato Drive………..$555,500

1117 Spectrum Loop………...$603,000

10477 Kelowna View………...$615,900

1961 Walnut Creek Court…..$716,600

2009 Walnut Creek Court…..$786,400

1272 Count Fleet Court…….$847,400

2218 Coyote Crest View….$1,040,000

2195 Bent Creek Drive……$1,040,000

