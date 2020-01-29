Couple with keys to new home

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 4-11, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

768 Century Place…………...$355,000

560 Clear Brook Lane……….$420,000

15892 Lake Mist Drive………$440,900

18285 Lake Drive……………$460,000

15887 Long Valley Drive……$518,400

17967 Lake Side Drive………$529,400

988 Graywoods Terrace……..$532,200

17750 Merryhill Court……...$587,000

15830 Midland Valley Way….$615,800

615 Forest View Way………..$885,000

80921

611 Blue Ridge Point………..$300,000

15460 Paddington Circle……$370,000

2713 Cinnabar Road…………$405,000

1588 Oakmont Drive………..$480,000

995 Diamond Rim Drive…….$484,000

15445 Desiree Drive…………$495,000

13812 Windy Oaks Road……$499,900

13088 Rockbridge Circle……$510,000

13914 Rivercrest Circle……..$535,000

12793 Mission Meadow Drive...$555,000

1871 Walnut Creek Court…..$699,300

65 Doral Way………………...$710,000

1280 Count Fleet Court…….$856,300

