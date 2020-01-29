This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 4-11, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
768 Century Place…………...$355,000
560 Clear Brook Lane……….$420,000
15892 Lake Mist Drive………$440,900
18285 Lake Drive……………$460,000
15887 Long Valley Drive……$518,400
17967 Lake Side Drive………$529,400
988 Graywoods Terrace……..$532,200
17750 Merryhill Court……...$587,000
15830 Midland Valley Way….$615,800
615 Forest View Way………..$885,000
80921
611 Blue Ridge Point………..$300,000
15460 Paddington Circle……$370,000
2713 Cinnabar Road…………$405,000
1588 Oakmont Drive………..$480,000
995 Diamond Rim Drive…….$484,000
15445 Desiree Drive…………$495,000
13812 Windy Oaks Road……$499,900
13088 Rockbridge Circle……$510,000
13914 Rivercrest Circle……..$535,000
12793 Mission Meadow Drive...$555,000
1871 Walnut Creek Court…..$699,300
65 Doral Way………………...$710,000
1280 Count Fleet Court…….$856,300