This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Nov. 9-15, 2020. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1046 Walters Point...$310,000

16516 Hallmark Trail...$427,900

17996 Lapis Court...$485,000

2232 Blizzard Valley Trail...$496,000

16407 Corkbark Terrace...$607,200

16129 Penn Central Way...$610,000

16617 Curled Oak Drive...$610,000

19631 Still River Court...$675,000

16333 Mountain Glory Drive...$677,700

280 Jack Boot Way...$690,000

1555 Catnap Lane...$693,100

16456 Florawood Place...$936,700

80921

1739 Satin Spar Point...$330,900

11303 Rill Point...$379,000

1665 Rustlers Roost Drive...$410,000

630 Rembrandt Court...$435,000

13739 Firefall Court...$485,000

944 Spectrum Loop...$530,000

13010 Penfold Drive...$550,000

1920 Walnut Creek Court...$554,000

13844 Voyager Parkway...$575,000

97 Seagull Circle...$580,000

1029 Sir Barton Drive...$639,800

1280 Oakmont Drive...$650,000

12151 Piledriver Way...$730,900

1913 Clayhouse Drive...$738,700

1968 Clayhouse Drive...$748,900

15944 Wildhaven Lane...$750,000

13638 Fife Court...$1,165,000

