This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Nov. 9-15, 2020. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1046 Walters Point...$310,000
16516 Hallmark Trail...$427,900
17996 Lapis Court...$485,000
2232 Blizzard Valley Trail...$496,000
16407 Corkbark Terrace...$607,200
16129 Penn Central Way...$610,000
16617 Curled Oak Drive...$610,000
19631 Still River Court...$675,000
16333 Mountain Glory Drive...$677,700
280 Jack Boot Way...$690,000
1555 Catnap Lane...$693,100
16456 Florawood Place...$936,700
80921
1739 Satin Spar Point...$330,900
11303 Rill Point...$379,000
1665 Rustlers Roost Drive...$410,000
630 Rembrandt Court...$435,000
13739 Firefall Court...$485,000
944 Spectrum Loop...$530,000
13010 Penfold Drive...$550,000
1920 Walnut Creek Court...$554,000
13844 Voyager Parkway...$575,000
97 Seagull Circle...$580,000
1029 Sir Barton Drive...$639,800
1280 Oakmont Drive...$650,000
12151 Piledriver Way...$730,900
1913 Clayhouse Drive...$738,700
1968 Clayhouse Drive...$748,900
15944 Wildhaven Lane...$750,000
13638 Fife Court...$1,165,000