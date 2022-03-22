Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Nov. 8-14, 2021.

80132

17047 Blue Mist Grove...............$350,644

17423 Leisure Lake Drive...........$675,000

15818 James Gate Place...........$680,000

16685 Mystic Canyon Drive.....$680,000

80133

801 Third St............................$579,000

80908

8315 Mosby Way.............................$537,175

3425 Wind Waker Way..................$611,439

5570 Saxton Hollow Road......$2,125,000

80921

2185 Heathercrest Drive...........$340,000

