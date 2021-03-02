Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Nov. 23-Dec. 6, 2020. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

596 Trumbull Lane...................$369,900

16612 Hallmark Trail................$429,600

708 Sage Forest Lane.................$430,500

16334 Treetop Court................$629,700

16194 Enchanted Peak Way......$849,500

19747 Kershaw Court............$1,090,000

17171 Nursery Road..............$1,224,000

80921

2123 Shady Aspen Drive............$349,000

15551 Jessie Drive.....................$465,000

12352 Bandon Drive.................$466,000

290 Palm Springs Drive.............$537,000

13850 Windrush Drive.............$589,000

2007 Villa Creek Circle............$594,900

2126 Villa Creek Circle.............$595,000

11938 Alydar Loop...................$616,800

1972 Clayhouse Drive...............$830,100

