This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Nov. 22-28, 2021.
80132
25 W. Rio Grande St..........................................................$360,000
175 Mountain Spirit Point................................................$490,000
80908
9045 Mahjong Court.........................................................$578,224
10347 Wrangell Circle.......................................................$599,405
80921
1124 Walters Point..............................................................$384,000