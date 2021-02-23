neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Nov. 16-22, 2020. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1735 Peak Prairie Lane..............$396,700

1057 Golden Pine Lane.............$565,000

1490 Symphony Heights...........$688,000

16028 Denver Pacific Drive......$719,400

1798 Summerglow Lane...........$725,000

20336 Glasbury Road................$766,600

17555 Shiloh Pines Drive..........$768,000

19336 Queens Crescent Way....$935,700

19965 Chisholm Trail...............$995,000

17870 Solitude Court.............$1,080,000

80921

11791 Laurelcreek Drive..........$450,000

14114 Tern Drive......................$468,000

535 Rangely Drive....................$478,500

15427 Jessie Drive......................$480,000

2060 Ruffino Drive...................$497,500

935 Pistol River Way.................$508,500

15845 Holbein Drive................$539,500

11854 Alydar Loop...................$569,500

2063 Walnut Creek Court........$588,300

11821 Artful Way......................$604,400

826 Easy Goer Court.................$628,600

17409 Old Cherokee Trail.........$700,000

1944 Ripple Ridge Road...........$785,000

12426 Creekhurst Drive...........$830,000

