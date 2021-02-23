This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Nov. 16-22, 2020. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1735 Peak Prairie Lane..............$396,700
1057 Golden Pine Lane.............$565,000
1490 Symphony Heights...........$688,000
16028 Denver Pacific Drive......$719,400
1798 Summerglow Lane...........$725,000
20336 Glasbury Road................$766,600
17555 Shiloh Pines Drive..........$768,000
19336 Queens Crescent Way....$935,700
19965 Chisholm Trail...............$995,000
17870 Solitude Court.............$1,080,000
80921
11791 Laurelcreek Drive..........$450,000
14114 Tern Drive......................$468,000
535 Rangely Drive....................$478,500
15427 Jessie Drive......................$480,000
2060 Ruffino Drive...................$497,500
935 Pistol River Way.................$508,500
15845 Holbein Drive................$539,500
11854 Alydar Loop...................$569,500
2063 Walnut Creek Court........$588,300
11821 Artful Way......................$604,400
826 Easy Goer Court.................$628,600
17409 Old Cherokee Trail.........$700,000
1944 Ripple Ridge Road...........$785,000
12426 Creekhurst Drive...........$830,000