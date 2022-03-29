This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Nov. 15-21, 2021.
80132
1939 Peak Prairie Lane........................$400,529
1927 Peak Prairie Lane..........................$426,517
17130 Snowwood Drive........................$452,000
17045 Mountain Lake Drive................$530,000
16542 Elk Valley Trail...........................$543,900
16172 St Lawrence Way........................$620,000
4575 Sandstone Drive.........................$645,000
15662 Lake Mist Drive.........................$650,000
16436 Mountain Glory Drive................$673,878
755 Winding Hills Road........................$775,000
16348 Morning Rise Lane.....................$831,965
4345 Evans Drive..................................$835,000
15993 Enchanted Peak Way................$875,000
17940 Queensmere Drive...................$995,000
16258 Morning Rise Lane...................$1,027,871
640 Larks Nest Way...........................$1,275,000
2595 County Line Road...................$1,800,000
80133
171 Shady Lane.......................................$481,800
80908
7633 Sand Lake Heights......................$372,884
8331 Mosby Way....................................$502,064
6776 Red Cardinal Loop.......................$541,000
11049 Galaxy Hunter Drive...................$568,199
11114 Faint Wind Drive...............................$579,113
12075 Casey Lane.................................$720,000
4090 Foxchase Way..........................$2,079,000
80921
1062 Petra Heights................................$328,987
5312 Sunday Gulch Drive.....................$439,260
15216 Paddington Circle......................$550,000
11956 Alydar Loop..................................$663,301
12414 Woodmont Drive........................$800,000
13476 Cedarville Way............................$801,900
969 Sir Barton Drive..............................$934,301