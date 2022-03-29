Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Nov. 15-21, 2021.

80132

1939 Peak Prairie Lane........................$400,529

1927 Peak Prairie Lane..........................$426,517

17130 Snowwood Drive........................$452,000

17045 Mountain Lake Drive................$530,000

16542 Elk Valley Trail...........................$543,900

16172 St Lawrence Way........................$620,000

4575 Sandstone Drive.........................$645,000

15662 Lake Mist Drive.........................$650,000

16436 Mountain Glory Drive................$673,878

755 Winding Hills Road........................$775,000

16348 Morning Rise Lane.....................$831,965

4345 Evans Drive..................................$835,000

15993 Enchanted Peak Way................$875,000

17940 Queensmere Drive...................$995,000

16258 Morning Rise Lane...................$1,027,871

640 Larks Nest Way...........................$1,275,000

2595 County Line Road...................$1,800,000

80133

171 Shady Lane.......................................$481,800

80908

7633 Sand Lake Heights......................$372,884

8331 Mosby Way....................................$502,064

6776 Red Cardinal Loop.......................$541,000

11049 Galaxy Hunter Drive...................$568,199

11114 Faint Wind Drive...............................$579,113

12075 Casey Lane.................................$720,000

4090 Foxchase Way..........................$2,079,000

80921

1062 Petra Heights................................$328,987

5312 Sunday Gulch Drive.....................$439,260

15216 Paddington Circle......................$550,000

11956 Alydar Loop..................................$663,301

12414 Woodmont Drive........................$800,000

13476 Cedarville Way............................$801,900

969 Sir Barton Drive..............................$934,301

