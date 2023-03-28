This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 14-20, 2022. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1224 Paula Circle ............................................. $365,000
743 Tailings Drive............................................. $443,250
16940 Buffalo Valley Path ............................. $460,000
17395 E. Caribou Drive .................................. .$530,000
16329 Alpine Sorrel Drive ............................. $580,000
16341 Alpine Sorrel Drive ............................... $695,000
1605 Woodmoor Drive ................................... $740,000
19935 Chisholm Trail ...................................... $750,000
675 Winding Hills Road .................................. $875,000
18511 Cherry Springs Ranch Drive ................ $963,000
16296 Sunrise Glory Lane ............................. $1,382,812
16176 Evening Sunset Place .......................... $1,647,400
80908
1557 Blue Sapphire View ................................ $465,000
8003 Tremble Point ........................................ $486,555
7057 Red Cardinal Loop ................................. $530,000
8530 Pine Cone Road .................................... $625,000
18310 Bakers Farm Road ............................. $1,050,000
7780 Wildridge Road ................................... $1,450,000
18320 Table Rock Road ................................ $1,982,000
80921
1127 N. Prospect St. ......................................... $445,000
1935 Snowflake Drive ...................................... $570,000
2434 Baystone Court ..................................... $650,000
12822 Pensador Drive .................................... $850,000
11634 Justify Drive .......................................... $880,888
45 Doral Way .................................................. $1,000,000
11886 Artful Way ............................................. $1,055,373
11614 Silver Charm Way ................................. $1,076,062
2247 Cabernet Court .................................... $1,345,664