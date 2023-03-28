This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 14-20, 2022. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1224 Paula Circle ............................................. $365,000

743 Tailings Drive............................................. $443,250

16940 Buffalo Valley Path ............................. $460,000

17395 E. Caribou Drive .................................. .$530,000

16329 Alpine Sorrel Drive ............................. $580,000

16341 Alpine Sorrel Drive ............................... $695,000

1605 Woodmoor Drive ................................... $740,000

19935 Chisholm Trail ...................................... $750,000

675 Winding Hills Road .................................. $875,000

18511 Cherry Springs Ranch Drive ................ $963,000

16296 Sunrise Glory Lane ............................. $1,382,812

16176 Evening Sunset Place .......................... $1,647,400

80908

1557 Blue Sapphire View ................................ $465,000

8003 Tremble Point ........................................ $486,555

7057 Red Cardinal Loop ................................. $530,000

8530 Pine Cone Road .................................... $625,000

18310 Bakers Farm Road ............................. $1,050,000

7780 Wildridge Road ................................... $1,450,000

18320 Table Rock Road ................................ $1,982,000

80921

1127 N. Prospect St. ......................................... $445,000

1935 Snowflake Drive ...................................... $570,000

2434 Baystone Court ..................................... $650,000

12822 Pensador Drive .................................... $850,000

11634 Justify Drive .......................................... $880,888

45 Doral Way .................................................. $1,000,000

11886 Artful Way ............................................. $1,055,373

11614 Silver Charm Way ................................. $1,076,062

2247 Cabernet Court .................................... $1,345,664