Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 14-20, 2022. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1224 Paula Circle ............................................. $365,000

743 Tailings Drive............................................. $443,250

16940 Buffalo Valley Path ............................. $460,000

17395 E. Caribou Drive .................................. .$530,000

16329 Alpine Sorrel Drive ............................. $580,000

16341 Alpine Sorrel Drive ............................... $695,000

1605 Woodmoor Drive ................................... $740,000

19935 Chisholm Trail ...................................... $750,000

675 Winding Hills Road .................................. $875,000

18511 Cherry Springs Ranch Drive ................ $963,000

16296 Sunrise Glory Lane ............................. $1,382,812

16176 Evening Sunset Place .......................... $1,647,400

80908

1557 Blue Sapphire View ................................ $465,000

8003 Tremble Point ........................................ $486,555

7057 Red Cardinal Loop ................................. $530,000

8530 Pine Cone Road .................................... $625,000

18310 Bakers Farm Road ............................. $1,050,000

7780 Wildridge Road ................................... $1,450,000

18320 Table Rock Road ................................ $1,982,000

80921

1127 N. Prospect St. ......................................... $445,000

1935 Snowflake Drive ...................................... $570,000

2434 Baystone Court ..................................... $650,000

12822 Pensador Drive .................................... $850,000

11634 Justify Drive .......................................... $880,888

45 Doral Way .................................................. $1,000,000

11886 Artful Way ............................................. $1,055,373

11614 Silver Charm Way ................................. $1,076,062

2247 Cabernet Court .................................... $1,345,664

