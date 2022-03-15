This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Nov. 1-7, 2021.
80132
3350 Peartree Court.............................$265,500
16834 Roaming Elk Drive........................$527,879
16461 Mountain Glory Drive...................$659,535
18165 Knollwood Blvd..........................$683,000
16882 Roaming Elk Drive......................$736,850
783 Panoramic Drive.............................$780,459
4093 Forest Lakes Drive.........................$835,226
3733 Forest Lakes Drive.........................$989,538
• • •
80908
6390 Mirth Terrace.................................$378,854
7428 Mount Elbert Point..........................$411,050
7993 Sandsmere Drive..........................$470,000
7753 Sandsmere Drive...........................$547,000
11250 Thunder Mountain Ave.................$683,612
7320 Silver Ponds Heights.................$2,576,000
• • •
80921
2293 Solterra St.....................................$391,000
11566 Hibiscus Lane..............................$459,900
15125 Pleasant View Drive.....................$580,000
1362 Lily Lake Drive................................$586,000
14519 Air Garden Lane........................$650,000
11860 Alydar Loop...................................$725,411