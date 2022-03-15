Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Nov. 1-7, 2021.

80132

3350 Peartree Court.............................$265,500

16834 Roaming Elk Drive........................$527,879

16461 Mountain Glory Drive...................$659,535

18165 Knollwood Blvd..........................$683,000

16882 Roaming Elk Drive......................$736,850

783 Panoramic Drive.............................$780,459

4093 Forest Lakes Drive.........................$835,226

3733 Forest Lakes Drive.........................$989,538

• • •

80908

6390 Mirth Terrace.................................$378,854

7428 Mount Elbert Point..........................$411,050

7993 Sandsmere Drive..........................$470,000

7753 Sandsmere Drive...........................$547,000

11250 Thunder Mountain Ave.................$683,612

7320 Silver Ponds Heights.................$2,576,000

• • •

80921

2293 Solterra St.....................................$391,000

11566 Hibiscus Lane..............................$459,900

15125 Pleasant View Drive.....................$580,000

1362 Lily Lake Drive................................$586,000

14519 Air Garden Lane........................$650,000

11860 Alydar Loop...................................$725,411

Tags

Load comments