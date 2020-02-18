This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 24-Dec. 5, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1158 Yellow Dogwood Heights…………….$279,900
851 Tailings Drive……………………………$385,000
17024 Buffalo Valley Path…………………..$420,000
18418 Dunes Lake Lane……………………$420,000
2584 Lakes Edge Drive……………………..$436,600
15772 Lake Mist Drive………………………$442,200
15852 Lake Mist Drive………………………$512,300
1678 Lazy Cat Lane…………………………$549,100
16573 Dancing Bear Lane……………………$551,200
18280 Will O The Wisp Way……………….$625,000
2312 Pelican Bay Drive………………………$648,500
16173 Enchanted Peak Way…………………$740,900
1120 Scottswood Drive……………………...$897,800
80921
9541 Dewitt Drive…………………………...$113,000
1130 W. Colorado Ave………………………$130,000
1840 Erin Loop……………………………...$162,500
2077 Jeanette Way…………………………..$235,000
15360 Holbein Drive………………………..$330,000
1662 Lookout Springs Drive………………..$380,000
1360 Spring Valley Drive……………………$409,000
14982 Longwall Court………………………$425,000
1112 Mount Estes Drive…………………….$439,000
13895 Honey Run Way……………………...$485,000
1980 Walnut Creek Court…………………..$601,200
1147 Spectrum Loop………………………...$683,000
1198 Kelso Place……………………………..$857,900