This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 24-Dec. 5, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1158 Yellow Dogwood Heights…………….$279,900

851 Tailings Drive……………………………$385,000

17024 Buffalo Valley Path…………………..$420,000

18418 Dunes Lake Lane……………………$420,000

2584 Lakes Edge Drive……………………..$436,600

15772 Lake Mist Drive………………………$442,200

15852 Lake Mist Drive………………………$512,300

1678 Lazy Cat Lane…………………………$549,100

16573 Dancing Bear Lane……………………$551,200

18280 Will O The Wisp Way……………….$625,000

2312 Pelican Bay Drive………………………$648,500

16173 Enchanted Peak Way…………………$740,900

1120 Scottswood Drive……………………...$897,800

80921

9541 Dewitt Drive…………………………...$113,000

1130 W. Colorado Ave………………………$130,000

1840 Erin Loop……………………………...$162,500

2077 Jeanette Way…………………………..$235,000

15360 Holbein Drive………………………..$330,000

1662 Lookout Springs Drive………………..$380,000

1360 Spring Valley Drive……………………$409,000

14982 Longwall Court………………………$425,000

1112 Mount Estes Drive…………………….$439,000

13895 Honey Run Way……………………...$485,000

1980 Walnut Creek Court…………………..$601,200

1147 Spectrum Loop………………………...$683,000

1198 Kelso Place……………………………..$857,900

