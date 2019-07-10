This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 20-26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1750 Willow Park Way……………………..$475,000
16383 Woodward Terrace…………………...$490,000
16265 Gold Creek Drive……………………$499,900
16665 Curled Oak Drive……………………$521,000
18661 Cherry Springs Ranch Drive……….$710,500
19889 Royal Troon Drive…………………..$950,000
3805 Mesa Top Drive……………………..$1,900,000
80921
11611 Mountain Turtle Drive………………$302,400
1606 Smokey Ridge Way……………………$360,000
1277 Mount Estes Drive……………………$393,500
15555 Curwood Drive………………………$479,000
13542 Penfold Drive………………………...$508,500
1057 Barbaro Terrace……………………….$518,400
2475 Baystone Court………………………..$555,000
1598 Old North Gate Road………………$1,100,000