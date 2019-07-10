Key in door
Caption +

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
Show MoreShow Less

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 20-26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1750 Willow Park Way……………………..$475,000

16383 Woodward Terrace…………………...$490,000

16265 Gold Creek Drive……………………$499,900

16665 Curled Oak Drive……………………$521,000

18661 Cherry Springs Ranch Drive……….$710,500

19889 Royal Troon Drive…………………..$950,000

3805 Mesa Top Drive……………………..$1,900,000

80921

11611 Mountain Turtle Drive………………$302,400

1606 Smokey Ridge Way……………………$360,000

1277 Mount Estes Drive……………………$393,500

15555 Curwood Drive………………………$479,000

13542 Penfold Drive………………………...$508,500

1057 Barbaro Terrace……………………….$518,400

2475 Baystone Court………………………..$555,000

1598 Old North Gate Road………………$1,100,000

Tags

Load comments