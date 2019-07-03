neighborhood real estate
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 13-19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1118 Walters Point………………………………$267,000

972 Burning Bush Point…………………………$274,000

1260 Timber Run Heights……………………...$275,000

17636 Quarry Way………………………………$295,000

17130 Foxcross Drive……………………………$350,000

1738 Willow Park Way…………………………$437,500

1675 Oakwood Drive……………………………$475,000

16083 Bridle Ridge Drive……………………….$539,000

16393 Corkbark Terrace…………………………$545,000

18040 Forest View Road………………………...$675,000

20135 Sedgemere Road………………………….$719,000

670 Portland Road……………………………….$730,000

80921

715 Wuthering Heights Drive………………….$390,000

410 Cherry Hills Way……………………………$500,000

2041 Silver Creek Drive…………………………$535,000

12465 Cloudy Bay Drive…………………………$575,000

12622 Woodruff Drive…………………………..$635,000

13640 Northgate Estates Drive…………………$830,000

13665 Random Ridge View……………………...$839,900

