This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 13-19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1118 Walters Point………………………………$267,000
972 Burning Bush Point…………………………$274,000
1260 Timber Run Heights……………………...$275,000
17636 Quarry Way………………………………$295,000
17130 Foxcross Drive……………………………$350,000
1738 Willow Park Way…………………………$437,500
1675 Oakwood Drive……………………………$475,000
16083 Bridle Ridge Drive……………………….$539,000
16393 Corkbark Terrace…………………………$545,000
18040 Forest View Road………………………...$675,000
20135 Sedgemere Road………………………….$719,000
670 Portland Road……………………………….$730,000
80921
715 Wuthering Heights Drive………………….$390,000
410 Cherry Hills Way……………………………$500,000
2041 Silver Creek Drive…………………………$535,000
12465 Cloudy Bay Drive…………………………$575,000
12622 Woodruff Drive…………………………..$635,000
13640 Northgate Estates Drive…………………$830,000
13665 Random Ridge View……………………...$839,900