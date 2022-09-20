Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded May 9-15, 2022.

80132

14 S Roosevelt St............................................…$218,000

1142 Walters Point..........................................…$450,000

7860 Melvern Grove........................................…$457,175

1420 N. Foote Ave..........................................…$472,500

1047 Foggy Day Drive...................................…$544,468

1091 Parkline Lane........................................…$648,508

1044 Parkline Lane.........................................…$708,231

1430 Coronado Beach Drive..........................…$720,432

2381 Pelican Bay Drive..................................…$748,000

2524 Lakes Edge Drive.................................…$756,000

3853 Forest Lakes Drive................................…$819,060

16124 Tabor Creek Court................................…$879,000

3885 Sierra Vista Road................................…$970,000

3823 Forest Lakes Drive................................…$974,900

1270 Fallen Tree Road................................…$1,000,000

3535 Sunstar Court....................................…$1,000,000

1665 Woodstone Way.................................…$1,052,000

98 Saber Creek Drive..................................…$1,075,000

3943 Forest Lakes Drive................................…$1,172,096

16227 Forest Cloud Way................................…$1,199,743

18812 Cherry Springs Ranch Drive...........…$1,213,480

17825 Sunburst Drive..................................…$1,296,000

80133

820 Meadow Lane........................................…$543,000

813 Meadow Lane..........................................…$595,000

18640 Cloven Hoof Drive..............................…$725,000

128 Oakdale Drive..........................................…$850,000

80908

7170 Killington St...........................................…$375,000

7513 Mount Elbert Point................................…$382,922

3865 Fetlock Circle.......................................…$383,000

1571 Rose Quartz Heights...............................…$417,970

7714 Sand Lake Heights................................…$422,500

1589 Rose Quartz Heights.............................…$444,370

7615 Sun Shimmer View..............................…$448,380

7979 Tremble Point.......................................…$485,560

7274 Pearly Heath Road..............................…$500,000

7838 Chasewood Loop................................…$526,000

6510 Burrows Road......................................…$540,000

7607 Forest Valley Loop..............................…$560,000

8155 Heathmere Place.................................…$593,000

11149 Falling Snow Lane...............................…$645,000

3310 Red Cavern Road.................................…$645,000

8308 Needle Drop Court..............................…$651,000

10617 Hidden Brook Circle..............................…$657,000

9545 Arroya Lane..........................................…$710,000

11724 Thunder Mountain Ave......................…$750,000

10085 Antelope Ravine Drive.........................…$751,049

10776 Forest Creek Drive.............................…$825,000

10000 Bison Valley Trail................................…$910,945

11495 Bison Meadows Court..........................…$930,000

19445 Soaring Wing Court.........................…$1,300,000

17464 Pond View Place..............................…$1,300,000

3834 Needles Drive....................................…$1,430,000

10675 Hardy Road......................................…$1,800,000

80921

14320 WooDriveock Path.............................…$415,000

14275 Barquero Court..................................…$460,000

14354 Summer Glen Grove............................…$501,000

11974 Alydar Loop...........................................…$762,473

11661 Spectacular Bid Circle..........................…$765,000

11733 Spectacular Bid Circle..........................…$780,000

11836 Alydar Loop.........................................…$795,649

1831 Bogus Place............................................…$830,000

2245 Silver Creek Drive.................................…$880,513

13833 Rivercrest Circle................................…$888,000

15906 Longmeadow Lane...........................…$926,000

11819 Koenig Drive..........................................…$964,903

12516 Hawk Stone Drive...............................…$1,016,000

3258 Bark Tree Trail...................................…$1,575,000

1785 Vine Cliff Heights..............................…$2,900,000

Tags

Load comments