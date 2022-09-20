This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded May 9-15, 2022.
80132
14 S Roosevelt St............................................…$218,000
1142 Walters Point..........................................…$450,000
7860 Melvern Grove........................................…$457,175
1420 N. Foote Ave..........................................…$472,500
1047 Foggy Day Drive...................................…$544,468
1091 Parkline Lane........................................…$648,508
1044 Parkline Lane.........................................…$708,231
1430 Coronado Beach Drive..........................…$720,432
2381 Pelican Bay Drive..................................…$748,000
2524 Lakes Edge Drive.................................…$756,000
3853 Forest Lakes Drive................................…$819,060
16124 Tabor Creek Court................................…$879,000
3885 Sierra Vista Road................................…$970,000
3823 Forest Lakes Drive................................…$974,900
1270 Fallen Tree Road................................…$1,000,000
3535 Sunstar Court....................................…$1,000,000
1665 Woodstone Way.................................…$1,052,000
98 Saber Creek Drive..................................…$1,075,000
3943 Forest Lakes Drive................................…$1,172,096
16227 Forest Cloud Way................................…$1,199,743
18812 Cherry Springs Ranch Drive...........…$1,213,480
17825 Sunburst Drive..................................…$1,296,000
80133
820 Meadow Lane........................................…$543,000
813 Meadow Lane..........................................…$595,000
18640 Cloven Hoof Drive..............................…$725,000
128 Oakdale Drive..........................................…$850,000
80908
7170 Killington St...........................................…$375,000
7513 Mount Elbert Point................................…$382,922
3865 Fetlock Circle.......................................…$383,000
1571 Rose Quartz Heights...............................…$417,970
7714 Sand Lake Heights................................…$422,500
1589 Rose Quartz Heights.............................…$444,370
7615 Sun Shimmer View..............................…$448,380
7979 Tremble Point.......................................…$485,560
7274 Pearly Heath Road..............................…$500,000
7838 Chasewood Loop................................…$526,000
6510 Burrows Road......................................…$540,000
7607 Forest Valley Loop..............................…$560,000
8155 Heathmere Place.................................…$593,000
11149 Falling Snow Lane...............................…$645,000
3310 Red Cavern Road.................................…$645,000
8308 Needle Drop Court..............................…$651,000
10617 Hidden Brook Circle..............................…$657,000
9545 Arroya Lane..........................................…$710,000
11724 Thunder Mountain Ave......................…$750,000
10085 Antelope Ravine Drive.........................…$751,049
10776 Forest Creek Drive.............................…$825,000
10000 Bison Valley Trail................................…$910,945
11495 Bison Meadows Court..........................…$930,000
19445 Soaring Wing Court.........................…$1,300,000
17464 Pond View Place..............................…$1,300,000
3834 Needles Drive....................................…$1,430,000
10675 Hardy Road......................................…$1,800,000
80921
14320 WooDriveock Path.............................…$415,000
14275 Barquero Court..................................…$460,000
14354 Summer Glen Grove............................…$501,000
11974 Alydar Loop...........................................…$762,473
11661 Spectacular Bid Circle..........................…$765,000
11733 Spectacular Bid Circle..........................…$780,000
11836 Alydar Loop.........................................…$795,649
1831 Bogus Place............................................…$830,000
2245 Silver Creek Drive.................................…$880,513
13833 Rivercrest Circle................................…$888,000
15906 Longmeadow Lane...........................…$926,000
11819 Koenig Drive..........................................…$964,903
12516 Hawk Stone Drive...............................…$1,016,000
3258 Bark Tree Trail...................................…$1,575,000
1785 Vine Cliff Heights..............................…$2,900,000