This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 4-10. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
961 Burning Bush Point............$295,000
17035 Blue Mist Grove.............$295,000
16477 Dancing Bear Lane........$512,400
3640 Range View Road.............$548,000
20365 True Vista Circle............$585,000
15758 Long Valley Drive.........$671,000
105 Pinewood Loop..................$725,000
16053 Enchanted Peak Way......$758,900
17195 Gwilym Court................$950,000
80921
14354 Secret Glen Grove.........$340,000
14304 White Peak Drive..........$393,000
13146 Canyons Edge Drive......$435,000
277 All Sky Drive......................$480,000
550 Mission Hill Way................$510,000
15445 Curwood Drive..............$516,000
15973 Longmeadow Lane........$520,000
371 Mountain Lover Terrace....$527,500
1232 Count Fleet Court............$574,900
14520 Old Lasso Point..........$1,350,000