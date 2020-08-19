Key in door

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 4-10. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

961 Burning Bush Point............$295,000

17035 Blue Mist Grove.............$295,000

16477 Dancing Bear Lane........$512,400

3640 Range View Road.............$548,000

20365 True Vista Circle............$585,000

15758 Long Valley Drive.........$671,000

105 Pinewood Loop..................$725,000

16053 Enchanted Peak Way......$758,900

17195 Gwilym Court................$950,000

80921

14354 Secret Glen Grove.........$340,000

14304 White Peak Drive..........$393,000

13146 Canyons Edge Drive......$435,000

277 All Sky Drive......................$480,000

550 Mission Hill Way................$510,000

15445 Curwood Drive..............$516,000

15973 Longmeadow Lane........$520,000

371 Mountain Lover Terrace....$527,500

1232 Count Fleet Court............$574,900

14520 Old Lasso Point..........$1,350,000

Tags

Load comments