This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded May 31-June 6. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
7420 Johnsontown Heights.................................$299,302
17056 Blue Mist Grove….......................................$300,000
1260 Timber Run Heights….................................$340,000
1819 Peak Prairie Lane…........................................$389,779
137 Mcshane Place…..............................................$410,000
18330 Guire Way…................................................$500,000
17040 Buffalo Valley Path…................................$505,000
17888 White Marble Drive…................................$590,000
260 Scrub Oak Way…............................................$595,000
2510 Lake Of The Rockies Drive….....................$650,000
824 Tree Bark Terrace…..........................................$727,102
450 Jack Boot Road…..........................................$765,000
19775 Sleepy Hollow Road…...............................$950,000
19150 Sixpenny Lane…........................................$1,228,247
80908
3505 Verde Drive…................................................$275,000
1502 Garden Vista Grove….....................................$301,000
7443 Johnsontown Heights…................................$341,184
7436 Johnsontown Heights…...............................$372,325
7724 Frigid Air Point…..............................................$379,110
8177 Mockorange Heights….................................$380,000
7734 Sun Shimmer View…...................................$380,070
7742 Sun Shimmer View…....................................$394,635
7736 Frigid Air Point…............................................$395,310
1794 Rose Quartz Heights….................................$406,630
11135 Fossil Dust Drive…........................................$454,533
11063 Tranquil Water Drive…................................$501,000
10856 Hidden Brook Circle…................................$518,900
7821 Barraport Drive…..........................................$525,000
9322 Cut Bank Drive…...........................................$526,481
18715 Shannon Road…..........................................$549,000
8308 Niarada Way…...............................................$576,510
8480 Lakeview Drive….........................................$730,000
7270 Silver Ponds Heights…................................$775,000
10916 Silver Mountain Point….............................$870,000
12725 Tahosa Lane….............................................$930,000
17080 Trail Blazer Court….....................................$931,000
3346 Blue Heron Spring Lane….........................$950,000
16204 Pole Pine Point….....................................$1,030,000
19975 Wissler Ranch Road............................…$1,300,000
16092 Timber Meadow Drive….........................$1,375,000
80921
13174 Diamond Edge Way..................................…$457,000
654 Rolling Rock Point…......................................$475,000
2721 Crooked Vine Court…....................................$515,000
16180 Herring Road….............................................$531,850
13104 Cake Bread Heights…................................$555,000
2028 Ruffino Drive.............................................…$580,000
857 Easy Goer Court…..........................................$603,824
1171 Middle Creek Parkway…................................$635,000
479 Caprice Court..............................................…$642,000
1877 Walnut Creek Court.....................................…$682,131
13253 Lions Peak Way….......................................$689,900
2420 Baystone Court….........................................$690,000
1135 Man O’war Way…...........................................$695,000
1883 Walnut Creek Court….....................................$715,661
11528 Funny Cide Court….......................................$732,500
1125 Seattle Slew Heights…...................................$924,017
14184 Stone Eagle Place…....................................$932,035
13265 Cedarville Way…........................................$980,000
1820 Pleier Drive…..............................................$1,200,000