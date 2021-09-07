Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded May 31-June 6. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

7420 Johnsontown Heights.................................$299,302

17056 Blue Mist Grove….......................................$300,000

1260 Timber Run Heights….................................$340,000

1819 Peak Prairie Lane…........................................$389,779

137 Mcshane Place…..............................................$410,000

18330 Guire Way…................................................$500,000

17040 Buffalo Valley Path…................................$505,000

17888 White Marble Drive…................................$590,000

260 Scrub Oak Way…............................................$595,000

2510 Lake Of The Rockies Drive….....................$650,000

824 Tree Bark Terrace…..........................................$727,102

450 Jack Boot Road…..........................................$765,000

19775 Sleepy Hollow Road…...............................$950,000

19150 Sixpenny Lane…........................................$1,228,247

80908

3505 Verde Drive…................................................$275,000

1502 Garden Vista Grove….....................................$301,000

7443 Johnsontown Heights…................................$341,184

7436 Johnsontown Heights…...............................$372,325

7724 Frigid Air Point…..............................................$379,110

8177 Mockorange Heights….................................$380,000

7734 Sun Shimmer View…...................................$380,070

7742 Sun Shimmer View…....................................$394,635

7736 Frigid Air Point…............................................$395,310

1794 Rose Quartz Heights….................................$406,630

11135 Fossil Dust Drive…........................................$454,533

11063 Tranquil Water Drive…................................$501,000

10856 Hidden Brook Circle…................................$518,900

7821 Barraport Drive…..........................................$525,000

9322 Cut Bank Drive…...........................................$526,481

18715 Shannon Road…..........................................$549,000

8308 Niarada Way…...............................................$576,510

8480 Lakeview Drive….........................................$730,000

7270 Silver Ponds Heights…................................$775,000

10916 Silver Mountain Point….............................$870,000

12725 Tahosa Lane….............................................$930,000

17080 Trail Blazer Court….....................................$931,000

3346 Blue Heron Spring Lane….........................$950,000

16204 Pole Pine Point….....................................$1,030,000

19975 Wissler Ranch Road............................…$1,300,000

16092 Timber Meadow Drive….........................$1,375,000

80921

13174 Diamond Edge Way..................................…$457,000

654 Rolling Rock Point…......................................$475,000

2721 Crooked Vine Court…....................................$515,000

16180 Herring Road….............................................$531,850

13104 Cake Bread Heights…................................$555,000

2028 Ruffino Drive.............................................…$580,000

857 Easy Goer Court…..........................................$603,824

1171 Middle Creek Parkway…................................$635,000

479 Caprice Court..............................................…$642,000

1877 Walnut Creek Court.....................................…$682,131

13253 Lions Peak Way….......................................$689,900

2420 Baystone Court….........................................$690,000

1135 Man O’war Way…...........................................$695,000

1883 Walnut Creek Court….....................................$715,661

11528 Funny Cide Court….......................................$732,500

1125 Seattle Slew Heights…...................................$924,017

14184 Stone Eagle Place…....................................$932,035

13265 Cedarville Way…........................................$980,000

1820 Pleier Drive…..............................................$1,200,000

